Thursday, April 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

NATO | The Coalition Party and the Swedish sister party want to apply for Finnish and Swedish NATO applications during the spring

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The parties also set up a joint NATO task force.

Coalition Party and the chairmen of its Swedish sister party will propose that Finland and Sweden apply for NATO membership as soon as possible, as early as this spring.

Chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo and chairman of the Swedish Moderate Coalition Ulf Kristersson spoke at the Conference of Presidents of the Coalition’s Nordic Sister Parties in Stockholm.

According to Orpo and Kristersson, applications should be submitted so quickly that Finland and Sweden will have the status of official candidate countries on 29-30. by the time of the NATO summit in Madrid in June.

“The status of an official candidate country is a signal to strengthen security in itself. The next step is the ratification of the parliaments of the NATO member states, which we will build at the diplomatic and political level, ”Orpo says in a press release.

At their meeting, the parties also set up a joint NATO working group to promote the countries’ applications for NATO membership.

See also  Turkey Shuts Down Bosphorus: A Lockdown Not Meant to Be a Breach

#NATO #Coalition #Party #Swedish #sister #party #apply #Finnish #Swedish #NATO #applications #spring

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Moscow: "Draghi indecent. Many Italians with Russia". Who are you with? Rate it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.