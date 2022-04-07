NATO | The Coalition Party and the Swedish sister party want to apply for Finnish and Swedish NATO applications during the spring

The parties also set up a joint NATO task force.

Coalition Party and the chairmen of its Swedish sister party will propose that Finland and Sweden apply for NATO membership as soon as possible, as early as this spring.

Chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo and chairman of the Swedish Moderate Coalition Ulf Kristersson spoke at the Conference of Presidents of the Coalition’s Nordic Sister Parties in Stockholm.

According to Orpo and Kristersson, applications should be submitted so quickly that Finland and Sweden will have the status of official candidate countries on 29-30. by the time of the NATO summit in Madrid in June.

“The status of an official candidate country is a signal to strengthen security in itself. The next step is the ratification of the parliaments of the NATO member states, which we will build at the diplomatic and political level, ”Orpo says in a press release.

At their meeting, the parties also set up a joint NATO working group to promote the countries’ applications for NATO membership.