Finland has been an observer member of NATO since last June. Full membership is only possible when Turkey and Hungary have ratified Finland’s membership.

Finland moved one step closer to NATO membership on Friday, when the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announcedthat Turkey intends to ratify Finland’s membership in the military alliance before the May 14 parliamentary elections in the country.

Apart from Turkey, the ratification of Finland’s membership has been delayed only by Hungary, whose spokesperson Zoltán Kovacs said on Friday that the Hungarian parliament will vote on Finland’s membership on March 27.

When Turkey and Hungary have completed the ratifications and deposited the relevant documents with the US Department of State and the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg has issued an invitation to Finland, Finland can send its own accession document to the same address.

After this, full membership in NATO will take effect.

The president who was Erdoğan’s guest in Turkey Sauli Niinistö estimate on Saturday Ylen Ykkösaamu says that membership is “wiser around Easter.”

What kind of practical changes will NATO membership bring to Finland when that stage is reached at some point?

Read more: What happens when Turkey has ratified Finland’s NATO membership?

In the defense forces the changes will not be particularly extensive.

This is because efforts have already been made in the 21st century to make the Defense Forces as NATO compatible as possible. For example, it would not be necessary to make equipment or defense system reforms. Finnish soldiers are also familiar with NATO’s operational culture from many joint exercises and crisis management operations.

The Defense Forces will continue to be responsible for the military defense of Finland: NATO does not have any separate “NATO forces”, but its operational capability is based on the national military capability of the member states.

NATO membership therefore does not bring any changes to conscript service either.

Defense forces from the point of view of the most significant changes is the need for personnel brought by NATO membership. Exact amounts have not yet been announced, but according to estimates 100–200 people would be needed for NATO missions in the next few years, of which 70–80 percent would be general staff officers.

What makes the situation challenging is that there is already a shortage of officers in Finland. According to the officers’ association in total, we are talking about the need for around 500 officers.

New officers are obtained through the general staff officer course. It is a post graduate degree for officers that lasts two years.

A new course starts every two years. The previous one started in autumn 2021 and its strength was 86 students. The next course starts this summer.

State to the budget membership is also not affected significantly in the short term.

According to the Defense Forces’ estimate, the direct costs of NATO membership are around 70–100 million euros per year. These come, for example, from participation in financing NATO’s common budgets and personnel costs.

In addition to this, NATO expects its member countries to spend around two percent of their annual gross national product on defense spending.

Finland meets this criterion at the moment, but in the long term the goal requires an increase in defense budgets, when the F35 fighter jet purchase made last year no longer affects the budget.

The first ones the changes will take place at the end of Brussels: Finland’s role within NATO changes significantly with membership.

Since the summit held in Madrid last June, Finland has been an observer member of the military alliance. Already as an observer member, Finland has been able to participate in practically all NATO meetings, with the exception of planning meetings concerning nuclear weapons and those meetings where Finland’s accession as a member of the military alliance has been discussed.

With the membership, however, Finland gets not only the right to attend and speak at the meetings, but also the right to vote.

NATO the responsibilities and benefits arising from the membership, for example the security guarantees according to Article 5 of the founding treaty of the military union, come into force with the membership.

This means that Finland is also taken into account in NATO’s common defense plan. However, as an observer member, Finland has already been taken into account in this plan as well.