“Today I announce a historic donation of air defense equipment to Ukraine. The United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Italy will supply Ukraine with five more strategic air defense systems in the coming months”: among them also Patriot systems, while Italy will supply a new Samp-T defense system. This is the announcement of the President of the United States Joe Bidenat the opening of the NATO summit in Washington. “Ukraine can and will stop Putin“, adds Biden, who highlights the growing commitment of NATO members. “In 2020, when I was elected, only nine NATO allies” spent “2%” of GDP on defense, “now there are 23” that respect the ceiling of 2% “or more”.

“NATO was founded to protect democracy and we are here to renew that commitment. Today NATO is more powerful than ever,” he said, recalling the attack on America on September 11: on that occasion “Article 5 was invoked for the first time and our allies came to our aid and we will not forget.”

On this occasion, Biden delivers the Medal of Freedom to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenbergbecause “he did an extraordinary job”, says the American president while awarding the highest civilian honor in the United States.

The press release

The Alliance’s commitment to Ukraine is expressed in detail in the joint statement signed by Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloniby Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky. “We are committed to providing Ukraine with additional air defense systems as it defends itself from Russia’s continued aggression, including deliberate attacks” by Moscow “against Ukrainian cities and critical civilian infrastructure,” it said.

“Today we announce that, collectively, we will provide Ukraine with additional strategic air defense systems, including batteries Additional Patriots donated by the United States, Germany and Romania; Patriot components donated by the Netherlands and other partners to enable the operation of an additional Patriot battery; and an additional SAMP-T system donated by Italy. These five strategic air defense systems will help protect Ukrainian cities, civilians and soldiers, and we are closely coordinating with the government” in Kiev “so that these systems can be used quickly. We are working on a further announcement this year for other strategic air defense systems for Ukraine,” the leaders say.

“In the coming months, the United States and partners intend to provide Ukraine with dozens of tactical air defense systems, including NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS T-SLM, IRIS T-SLS and the Gepard systems. These systems will expand and will further strengthen Ukraine’s air defense coverage. Several allies – including Canada, Norway, Spain, and the United Kingdom – will continue to play a critical role in providing these systems, and many other supporters of Ukraine will contribute to the supply of interceptors. For its part, the United States will re-schedule the planned deliveries of Foreign Military Sales of critical air defense interceptors in coordination with partners, so that they are delivered to Ukraine, providing Ukraine with hundreds of additional air defense interceptors in the coming year.”

“As we strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses, we are grateful for the coalition of more than 50 countries that continues to provide security assistance to Ukraine – it continues – as well as the Immediate Action Initiative on Air Defense, to which partners have pledged more than $1 billion in air defense support for Ukraine – and the Integrated Coalition for Air and Missile Defense Capability, co-led by Germany and France. We also welcome NATO’s work to support Ukraine’s efforts to develop an integrated and interoperable air and missile defense architecture with NATO.

Our message to Moscow and the world is clear: our support for Ukraine is strong and unwavering.“. (from correspondent Ileana Sciarra)