NATO, Tensions Rise in Taiwan: 66 Chinese Planes Surround Island

Salt the tension in Taiwan after the first accusations against China came from the NATO summit: Beijing is “helping” Russia in the Ukrainian conflict. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it detected 66 Chinese military aircraft around the island in a 24-hour window, a record this year, a day after claiming that Beijing was conducting exercises nearby. “66 aircraft and seven ships operating around Taiwan were detected as of 6am (midnight in Italy)“, the defense ministry said. The previous record this year was in May, when Beijing sent 62 military aircraft and 27 warships around Taiwan. Beijing’s surveillance has increased since the inauguration of the Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing considers a “dangerous separatist.” “Beijing is pressuring Taiwan to express its displeasure with the support it enjoys,” the Taiwan National Security and Defense Research Institute said.

“There is no Taiwan Ministry of Defense”: China responded in this way to the government of the island which denounced the incursion of 56 Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan’s self-proclaimed Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). According to the island’s government, this is the highest number of incursions in a single day since 2021. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a press conference that Taiwan “is an inalienable part of China’s territory” when asked if the incursions were related to the ongoing NATO summit in the United States. Lin said therefore “there is no Taiwanese Ministry of Defense” after the island’s Ministry of Defense reported the incursions by Chinese aircraft.

The spokesman declined to elaborate on the Chinese military’s movements and reiterated “the Chinese people’s unwavering determination to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” During the latest maneuvers, Chinese military aircraft and drones passed within 133 kilometers of the northern city of Keelung, where a military base is located, and came as close as 61 kilometers from Cape Eluanbi on the southern tip of Taiwan, according to a report by the island’s defense ministry.