In the midst of its offensive, Ukraine is struggling to find the right military tactics against the Russian army. There is criticism from allies.

Zaporizhia – Ukraine is making progress on its offensive in the south. After Russia had fought back at Robotyne with the Lancet drone, among other things, Kiev’s troops allegedly made up five kilometers of ground towards Tokmak in the middle of the week.

Also because they, for example missing Ukrainian soldiers with drones “collect”. Nevertheless, criticism of the offensive by the Ukrainian armed forces has repeatedly come from the West. The reason: a number of commanders are probably not using the tactics taught by NATO in the USA and the European Union (EU).

Ukraine offensive: Again and again criticism from the West of Kiev’s approach

According to a military expert, the guidelines from the West would have led to some uncertainty instead. Which is why the Ukrainians have now switched to a mix of what they were taught in Grafenwoehr, Bavaria, for example, and what they have learned from their experiences since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

That reports the New York Times (NYT) in a recent analysis of the Ukraine war. The United States is probably not happy that despite military aid of 44 billion euros from the USA alone (as of early August 2023), Western tactics on the battlefield are being neglected in rows. The main criticism is that, after suffering high losses at the beginning of the offensive, the Ukrainians are now primarily attacking Russian positions in small groups of foot soldiers in order to take them.

Ukraine offensive: German Bundeswehr criticizes Kiev’s troops

Only then do tank units follow, leaving the infantry on their own for a while. The Russians had repeatedly used this for counterattacks with main battle tanks, as shown by videos distributed on Twitter. The fact that artillery (see Twitter video above), tanks and infantry were not attacked was loud Picture recently criticized about the Bundeswehr.

Troops are sometimes divided up so small that although each troop does something, a common battle leadership is not recognizable.

“Our own troop units are sometimes divided up into such small parts that although each troop unit does something, a joint battle leadership is not recognizable,” says an internal letter from the German armed forces that the Picture should exist. This not only increases “the danger of friendly fire, but the focus is then lacking the maneuvering elements to build up your own momentum or establish fire superiority”. “Friendly Fire” means accidental fire from your own troops. Because voting is suffering?

Ukraine Offensive: Will Western Training Be Ignored on the Battlefield?

Loud Picture the Bundeswehr does not attribute this impression to “individual mistakes or deficiencies in the training by the USA and other armies, which is mostly held in Germany”, but to the “Ukrainian operational doctrine”. In other words, those who have been trained by the West are said to do better military work. On the other hand, there are stubborn older commanders.

Informed himself directly on the Donbass front at the end of July: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left), here with Brigadier General Viktor Khorenko. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

As the NYT writes, the Americans had hoped “that the nine western-trained brigades, some 36,000 troops, would show that the American style of warfare is superior to the Russian approach.” Thus, the Russians would have a tightly centralized command structure, while the US idea would enable soldiers “to make quick decisions on the battlefield and use combined arms tactics – synchronized attacks by infantry, armor and artillery forces”. But that only happened occasionally. To put it in context: According to reports, more than 20,000 of the 36,000 soldiers were trained in Europe, including 10,000 in Great Britain and around 5,000 in Germany.

Criticism from NATO countries: Ukraine interrupted the offensive because of losses

Something else has caused resentment in the West: namely, that the Ukrainians temporarily interrupted the said offensive in order to secure defensive positions they had taken. NATO military, on the other hand, would have taught the troops to act offensively and to use the situation in conquests to advance further. In this way, Ukraine’s depleted ammunition stocks should be spared – actually.

But: For years, Ukrainian troops had been loud NYT worked on defensive tactics after Russia’s invasion of Crimea, when Moscow-backed separatists launched attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Those same defensive tactics evidently include Ukrainian units waiting for the next order to be deployed in captured trenches next to killed Russians, while it is unclear whether tanks will advance or be thrown back.

“The counter-offensive itself did not fail. It will drag on for several months into the fall,” she said NYT nevertheless military expert Michael Kofman, Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: “The problem probably lay in the assumption that with a few months of training, the Ukrainian units could be converted to a combat style similar to that of the American armed forces, by attacking against a well-prepared Russian defense, rather than helping the Ukrainians fight more in what is best for them.” More defensively, then.

Ukraine offensive: discussions about appropriate tactics against Russian army

However, Philip M. Breedlove, retired United States Air Force general, “does not believe that they (the Ukrainians, i. editor.) Abandon the tactics of combined arms. If they break through the first, second or third line of defence, I think they will see the effect of combined arms.” Until then, there should be further discussions about a suitable tactic. (pm)