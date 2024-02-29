NATO | Swedish soldiers tell what it feels like to become a soldier of a NATO country

The Swedish Defense Forces is preparing for the ratification of NATO membership, but the change has not affected the everyday life of the soldiers of the bodyguard.

Kungsängen

Monte Carlo wooden stumps decorate the landscape.

On the outskirts of the Kungsängen settlement in the municipality of Upplands-Bro, an exercise of the Swedish bodyguards is underway. So we are not on the coast of the Mediterranean, but in central Sweden in the training area of ​​the Swedish Defense Forces.

The area of ​​the guards serving the duty of the protected objects located at the training site is named after the administrative area of ​​the Principality of Monaco.

A few kilometers to the south of the training site is the command post of the National Guard.

The regiment performs various tasks in Sweden and abroad. Perhaps the most famous are the blue-clad soldiers who guard, for example, in front of Stockholm's Royal Palace.

The guard's tasks also include guarding and protecting other important buildings in the center of Stockholm during a crisis or war.

It will be practiced at the Kungsängen training area on Wednesday.

Troop carry out inspections of vehicles and personnel at the entry point of the protected object.

When the vehicle returns to the area for the second time, a figurative bomb explodes inside it, so the soldiers also practiced the aftercare of an explosion in a situation where two soldiers were injured and the driver of the van was killed.

Soldiers inspect a vehicle during a bodyguard exercise.

The lifeguard was practicing the aftercare of an explosion.

The training is a typical working day for the bodyguards. In addition to guarding protected sites, the tasks of the guard's civilian and military personnel include participating in the international operations of the Defense Forces.

Swedish is now awaiting the ratification of its NATO membership. Hungary's parliament approved the country's membership on Monday, February 26, as the last member of the military alliance.

According to the newspaper Dagens Nyheter, the NATO application is pending stuck to the Hungarian Parliament. On Wednesday, the NATO application had not yet been submitted to László Kövérwho is temporarily acting as president.

When the President of Hungary or the member of parliament handling the duties and powers of the President has signed the motion, Hungary must still deliver its letter of approval to the United States, which is the depositary of the North Atlantic Treaty, i.e. the NATO founding treaty.

Only after the approvals of all member states have been delivered to Washington, the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg presents Sweden with an official invitation to join the union.

Swedish Minister of Defense Paul Jonson named NATO integration as one of the most important tasks of the defense forces and the defense committee he appointed at the Folk och Försvar security conference in January.

At the same conference, the prime minister of the country Ulf Kristersson toldthat as a member of NATO, Sweden participates with a reduced battalion in the forces led by Canada in Latvia.

A soldier of the Swedish Defense Forces bodyguard guard during exercises at the Monte Carlo training area.

Kerstin Fagerberg stands at the arrival point during the bodyguard training.

Monte Carlo the team leader and lieutenant directing the exercises of Karl Aenir according to Sweden's NATO membership preparations have so far not affected the everyday life of the bodyguards in any way.

“We will continue working as before. The process is still ongoing, but we are ready if, for example, the work tasks change,” says Aenir.

According to Aenir, the Guard has followed the NATO membership ratification process closely. According to him, the change is historical and affects especially the state of mind. Sweden no longer stands alone.

“Now we suddenly have a lot of friends who are needed right now,” he describes.

According to him, the change is big and brings with it the responsibility to show professionalism and ability, especially now, when many countries seem to be setting their sights on Sweden.

“ “Now we suddenly have a lot of friends that are needed.”

According to Aenir, Sweden must show what the country can bring to the military alliance with its membership, both in terms of resources and capabilities. According to him, interest in the defense forces has been growing for several years, and the NATO process has increased it even more.

When Aenir started working in the defense forces about ten years ago, there was no discussion about NATO yet. At that time, the focus was on cooperation with Finland.

“It's still like that, but now it's happening in an even bigger context,” says Aenir.

What do the soldiers of the bodyguard think about Sweden's NATO membership?

Kerstin Fagerberg has worked as a bodyguard soldier for about two years.

Kerstin Fagerberg, 24

“When I applied for a job in the defense forces, a question [Natosta] was not current.”

“It feels good that Sweden is becoming part of a larger community. It can lead to an even greater focus on defense and the cooperation between the countries will improve even more.”

“We have been working as usual. We are not yet in NATO, and we will continue to work in our own battalion and group in the same way as before. Possible assignments abroad have been part of the work even before the NATO process, so the process has not changed the situation for the soldiers either.”

Leo Anelli became a soldier in the bodyguard because he liked his duties in conscript service.

Leo Anelli, 22

“I didn't have that many thoughts about Sweden's NATO membership before I applied for a job, and it hasn't affected how I approach my job now.”

“It's quite nice and exciting to be part of a large organization when something big happens on an international level. It's interesting to see what's to come, and it's nice to see more focus on the defense forces. Defense forces are discussed much more now than, say, three years ago. Otherwise, it has not affected everyday life in any way.”

If Vilmer Andersson had been asked two years ago, he probably would have thought that Sweden would never end up a NATO member.

Vilmer Andersson, 21

“I didn't think about it [Nato-jäsenyyden mahdollisuutta] very much when I applied for a job here. If asked then, I probably would have thought we would never join NATO. That was pretty much the general opinion at the time.”

“I don't think about it very much. It's certainly exciting, and I hope it will facilitate cooperation with other NATO countries. The process has not yet affected the work in any way. At the moment, we are working the same way as always before.”