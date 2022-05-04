NATO | Swedish Social Democrats may announce NATO decision on May 15 – Secretary of State Linde: US ready to provide security guarantees

The Finnish SSD will outline its NATO position on 14 May.

Swedish the Social Democrat government will be invited to an extraordinary NATO meeting on May 15, says the Swede SVT.

Party Secretary Tobias Baudin told the news agency TT that half of the government could get the decision made then. The Social Democrats are the Swedish Prime Minister’s Party.

According to Baudin, the parliamentary security policy analysis will be completed on 13 May.

Finland The SDP will outline its NATO position on 14 May. The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö will travel to Stockholm instead to visit on May 17th.

To date, few in the Swedish Social Democrats have revealed their position on applying to the military alliance NATO.

Swedish foreign minister Ann Linden The United States has said it is ready to provide Sweden with security guarantees for a possible NATO membership process, says Swedish broadcaster SVT.

Linde met with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with him in Washington on Wednesday.

Linde did not specify to SVT what kind of security guarantees the United States would provide to Sweden. However, according to him, these are not guarantees belonging to NATO member states.

“It is made clear to Russia that if it takes direct action against Sweden, as it has threatened, the United States will not ignore this,” Linde described.

According to Linde, the US security guarantees play a major role in the reflection on Sweden’s NATO application.