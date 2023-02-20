NATO | Swedish media: Turkey is ready for new NATO talks with Sweden

According to SVT, Çavuşoğlu spoke about his willingness to negotiate on Monday morning at a press conference with US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken.

Turkey foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has expressed that Turkey is ready for new discussions with Sweden and Finland. The Swedish foreign minister told about it Tobias Billström arriving at the meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels.

“Of course, we are fully prepared to continue these discussions,” said Billström of Swedish Public Broadcasting according to SVT and called the message good and welcome.

According to SVT, Çavuşoğlu told about the readiness for negotiations on Monday morning at the press conference of the US foreign minister by Antony Blinken with.

Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheterin however, Turkey still says that Sweden does not fulfill the obligations imposed on it by Turkey.

“It is up to Sweden to take action,” said Çavuşoğlu.

I blink stated at the press conference that the United States “strongly” supports the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. According to him, the joining of Finland and Sweden to NATO is not a bilateral issue with Turkey.

“We believe that NATO welcomes them [Suomen ja Ruotsin] members soon,” Blinken said.