NATO | Swedish Foreign Minister: There is nothing to negotiate with Hungary

The Turkish parliament approved Sweden's NATO membership on Tuesday evening. There is only Hungary left.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán said on the social media service X that he is inviting the Prime Minister of Sweden by Ulf Kristersson for negotiations on NATO membership. Orbán said he sent Kristersson a letter inviting him to visit Hungary.

On Tuesday, Hungary's Social Democratic opposition party demanded that the parliament immediately hold an extra session to vote on Sweden's NATO membership, says Hungarian news website 24. The opposition party has demanded an additional vote also earlier in October 2023.

Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström said on Tuesday that there is no reason to negotiate Sweden's NATO membership with Hungary, reports AFP.

“At this point, I see no reason to negotiate,” Billström said, adding that Hungary, unlike Turkey, did not set conditions for Sweden's membership at the 2022 NATO summit in Madrid.

However, Billström emphasized that Sweden is open to discussion.