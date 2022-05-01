NATO | Swedish Foreign Minister Linde believes that Finland will join NATO

In an interview with SVT, Foreign Minister Ann Linde also said that Sweden must take Finland’s decisions into account when making its own security policy decisions.

Swedish foreign minister Ann Linde says Swedish Broadcasting Corporation for SVTthat believes that Finland is applying for NATO membership.

“I think it can be said with some certainty,” he said.

The Finnish Foreign Affairs Committee visited Sweden last week, Linde mentions.

“Their representatives also said that this will be the situation, as public opinion has changed so much and almost all parties have changed their minds about what Russia has done.”

According to HS data Finland will announce its NATO solution, which will most likely be applying for membership, after mid-May.

Swedish According to Linde, Finland must take Finland’s decisions into account when making its own security decisions.

“We need to include this in our analysis, the situation will be completely different,” Linde said.

“Sweden and Finland have been non-aligned militarily. It has eased tensions in our region, it has served Sweden well, it has contributed to the stability of our region. If Finland joins, then the same thing will no longer apply and then we have to see what conclusions we have to draw. ”

Linde met on Friday in Helsinki Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haaviston (Greens) Linde said at the time that Finland’s decisions would influence Sweden’s decisions, even if both countries make their own decisions.

Minister of Justice of Finland Anna-Maja Henriksson called a message to Twitter about Linde’s statement.

“Interesting. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde says right now at SVT that Finland will apply for NATO membership. And Sweden has to take that into account, ”writes Henriksson.

Linde does not comment on how close Sweden is currently to NATO membership in an interview with SVT.

“Right now, I wouldn’t say it’s leaning in either direction, it’s a little too early. There is still a lot of discussion going on. ”

Linde will travel to both Washington and Ottawa next week to meet with U.S. and Canadian foreign ministers.

Linde also says there are no “strict” security guarantees for Sweden during the NATO application process.

“Strict security guarantees are only available if you are a member of NATO, but you can get other types of guarantees.”