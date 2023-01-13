NATO | Sweden’s Prime Minister comments on Erdoğan doll hanging from its legs: “Sabotage”

According to Ulf Kristersson, the visit of the speakers of the Finnish and Swedish parliaments has not been cancelled, but postponed.

Swedish prime minister by Ulf Kristersson including the protesters who hanged the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan resembling a doll with its legs in Stockholm, “sabotaged” the processing of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership application.

Kristersson commented on the matter on Friday in Kiruna, where the Swedish government met the EU Commission. Sweden is now the EU presidency country at the beginning of the year.

A doll resembling Erdoğan was hung by its feet outside Stockholm City Hall during a demonstration on Thursday.

Swedish the government condemned the act from its inception. Turkey invited Sweden’s ambassador to Turkey Staffan Herrström for an interview at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara, the capital.

According to Yle Turkey also recalled the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Matti Vanhanen (center) and the Speaker of the Swedish Parliament by Andreas Norlén trip as a guest of the Turkish Parliament next Tuesday.

“The visit has not been canceled, it has been postponed,” Kristersson said.

Kristersson condemned the protestors’ act in no uncertain terms.

“The act almost resembled an execution. I find it disgusting,” Kristersson said.

“Any country would consider such an act offensive, not least a country where political murders have taken place. Therefore, this must be taken seriously.”

The Kurdish group Rojavakommittéeerna (in Finnish Rojavakomiteta) said on the Twitter messaging service accompanying the video of the incident that “history shows how it often happens to dictators” and compared Erdoğan to an Italian fascist dictator to Benito Mussolini.

Mussolini was hanged upside down after his execution at the end of World War II.