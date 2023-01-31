NATO | Sweden’s parties gather in the evening – Media information: Dissatisfaction with Kristersson’s actions in the opposition

The researcher assessed for the Swedish newspaper that the Turkish president’s comments related to Finland’s NATO membership may have been an attempt to put pressure on Russia.

Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson has called the representatives of all parties together for this evening to discuss the situation of the NATO membership process.

Among other things of the Göteborgs-Posten newspaper according to sources, the opposition has been very dissatisfied with Kristersson’s actions around the NATO process. According to the newspaper, the chairman of the country’s largest party, the Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson plans to demand the prime minister to make a break with the government’s support party, the Sweden Democrats, in the meeting starting at 6 p.m. Finnish time. The party’s anti-Turkey and anti-Islam statements are considered to have only weakened Sweden’s position.

Swedish researchers on the other hand, they do not believe that the Turkish leadership’s recent comments on NATO ratifications will lead to Finland rushing to become a member of the defense alliance before Sweden – at least not very quickly.

Docent at the Swedish National Defense University Jacob Westberg reminds the news agency TT in an interview that even after the ratification of membership, Finland will ultimately decide by itself when it will join NATO. Westerberg predicts that NATO will react if Turkey really ratifies only Finland’s membership without Sweden.

“General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg and other NATO representatives would naturally give recommendations in that situation [miten toimia]”, he assessed.

Westberg emphasizes that it would be difficult for NATO to plan the defense of the Baltic Sea region without Sweden as a member.

“If Finland receives strong messages from NATO that the defense alliance thinks it should wait for Sweden, then Finland will probably take the same position.”

Situation however, according to Westberg, that will change if Sweden’s path to NATO membership seems to drag on for months or even a year. At that time, it was stated in Finland that joining NATO alone would best serve the country’s security.

“I think that such an option is evaluated better than both countries remaining outside of NATO for a long time,” says Westberg.

However, he considers it unlikely that the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would give his country’s parliament a proposal on the ratification of Finland’s membership before the May elections. After them, Westberg predicts that US pressure on Turkey will increase significantly.

Swedish director of the Africa and Middle East programs of the Foreign Policy Institute Aras Lindhin according to Erdoğan’s Sunday comments on Finland’s NATO membership could have been directed elsewhere.

According to Lindh, Erdoğan, in his same appearance, also rushed to normalize relations between Turkey and Syria, and for that he needs Russia’s contribution. A hint about Russia’s border neighbor Finland’s possible NATO membership would thus have been just an attempt to put pressure on Moscow, Lindh estimates Dagens Nyheterin in the interview.