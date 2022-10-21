NATO | Sweden’s new foreign minister Billström: NATO membership is a matter of the highest priority

Earlier this week, Tobias Billström, who was appointed as Sweden’s foreign minister, met with foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) in Helsinki. The ministers emphasized the benefits of Finland’s and Sweden’s progress towards NATO at the same pace.

Security policy themes and above all the NATO issue were central when Sweden’s new foreign minister Tobias Billström made his first visit to Finland on Friday.

Billström stressed at the press conference that the promotion of NATO membership is very important to the new government, and that the change of government does not affect the preparations for membership.

“Sweden’s new government considers NATO membership a matter of the highest priority,” he said.

The news agency AFP reported earlier on Friday based on Turkish mediathat the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had accepted Sweden’s new prime minister by Ulf Kristersson request for a visit to Turkey.

Billström was satisfied with this.

“This news is of course very positive,” he said.

Billström’s visit to meet the foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) was his first visit abroad after the start of the ministerial election.

Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership has yet to be ratified in two of the 30 member countries, Turkey and Hungary.

Both Billström and Haavisto further emphasized the benefits of Finland’s and Sweden’s progress towards NATO at the same pace.

“When we look at the map and the security situation in Northern Europe, it is clear to me that NATO will also benefit a lot if Finland and Sweden become members at the same time,” Haavisto said.

Billström wanted to underline that Sweden has taken a lot of steps to implement the so-called agreement concluded at the Madrid summit memorandum of understanding commitments.

“Our hope is that Turkey recognizes this,” he said.

Turkey is recently aimed its ratification threats primarily at Sweden.

HS asked Billström, whether Finland should wait for Sweden with its own membership, if Turkey nevertheless decided to ratify Finland’s application first.

Billström described his perception as being that the issue has been resolved to some extent: clear signals have come from the Finnish government and the President of the Republic about Finland’s thinking. Thought [Suomessa] is that Sweden’s issue is our issue, Billström said.

“[Se on] everything we need to hear in Sweden to know what is being thought in Finland, and we are very satisfied with that.”

Billström did not give a very clear answer to what concrete Sweden can do to convince Turkey of ratification.

“The Swedish government’s line is very clear: We are of the opinion that all points in the memorandum of understanding will be fulfilled. And they are filled to the letter by all three signatory parties,” said Billström.

He emphasized that when meeting the requirements of the document, however, legal protection is not compromised.

The Reuters news agency reported on Friday that Sweden has sent a 14-point list to Turkey in a letter listing concrete actions it has taken to meet the document’s requirements.

According to Reuters, the list refers, among other things, to how the security police Säpo has intensified its activities against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the PKK. It also mentions, for example, how Sweden is committed to handling pending extradition requests for terrorism suspects quickly and thoroughly.

Billström’s according to Sweden’s foreign policy course will now change with the change of government so that the focus is more on the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Europe than before.

The background is the security political situation and the common interests of the region.

The new right-wing government led by Billsröm’s party, a moderate coalition, also said in connection with its appointment, among other things, that it will abandon the so-called feminist foreign policy, which was the line of the government led by the Social Democrats.

Billström justified the policy by saying that the concept of feminist foreign policy has become a label that obscures the content.

“That’s why it’s better for us to talk about what’s relevant, that is, equality policy, and that’s what we’re going to do,” he said.

The feminist foreign policy launched by the Social Democratic-led government in 2014 has generally indicated that the pursuit of equality is a cross-cutting theme in foreign policy.

The new foreign minister Billström, 48, has sat in the Swedish Diet since 2002.

He has previously served as Minister of Immigration and briefly as Minister of Labour by Fredrik Reinfeldt during the prime minister’s term. In recent years, he served as deputy speaker of the Diet.

The position of foreign minister was taken by the Social Democrats From Ann Linde.