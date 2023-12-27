NATO | Sweden's NATO membership moved in Turkey, but the deadlock continues in Hungary – Orbán blames Finland

It is still unclear when the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership will proceed to the consideration of the Hungarian Parliament. Ratification is progressing in the Turkish parliament.

Berlin

Hungarian of the prime minister Viktor Orbán according to Hungarian MPs are not eager to promote the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership.

Orbán blames Finland for this.

Orbán's accusation against Finland is related to when the Hungarian Parliament decided to ratify Finland's NATO membership last March. Soon after, Finland supported the EU Commission's lawsuit against Hungary.

Orbán raised the issue again up at his annual press conference last week, when he was asked about Sweden's acceptance of NATO membership.

According to him, MPs are reluctant to support Sweden's ratification, because the day after Hungary ratified Finland's membership, Finland took Hungary to court in the EU.

It is about a lawsuit by the EU Commission, which Finland supports together with many other member states. The reason for the lawsuit is the Hungarian law, which prevents talking about homosexuality and transsexuality in schools and in the media.

Sweden also supports the lawsuit. STT reported in the spring that in Finland instead was considered not defending the claim due to the NATO process.

The Hungarian situation is interesting, because the ratification of Sweden's membership moved on Tuesday in Turkey. The Turkish parliament's foreign affairs committee decided to support Sweden's membership.

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO countries that have not ratified Sweden's membership.

Sweden's membership progress in Turkey creates pressure on Hungary.

Hungary has previously signaled that it will not be the last country to ratify Sweden's membership. Later, different comments have also been heard about Hungary.

in Turkey the matter will next be voted on by the parliament, which may take weeks. Parliament is on recess for the first two weeks of January.

The Hungarian Parliament is also on recess, which has been announced to continue at least until mid-February. Sweden's NATO membership is not included in the spring season already published on the agenda.

Hungarian representing the social democratic opposition party Mszp Ágnes Vadai told HS on Wednesday morning that MPs have not yet been notified of an extra session to ratify Sweden's membership.

“There are still a few days left to organize an extra session this year, but it will hardly happen this year,” says Vadai by phone.

Opposition politician Vadai estimates that Orbán and the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have discussed the matter. Erdoğan visited Hungary before Christmas, but Sweden's membership did not come up at the joint press conference.

Orbán has denied that ratification was agreed with Turkey.

Hungary has not given an exact list of what the country still requires from Sweden before membership is ratified. During the NATO process, the ruling party FIdesz has demanded, among other things, an explanation of the program presented by the public broadcasting company.

A 2019 video by public broadcaster Utbildningsradion said that Hungary's democratic development has weakened since Prime Minister Orbán's party came to power in 2010.