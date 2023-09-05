NATO | Sweden’s NATO membership is progressing like a “classic hostage exchange”, says the researcher

Will Sweden’s NATO membership finally progress when the Turkish parliament resumes its sessions in October? Instead of Koran protests, the key issue is how fighter jet deals with the United States are progressing, the researchers interviewed by HS estimate.

Swedish The progress of the NATO road in the fall, when the Turkish parliament continues its sessions, cannot be considered certain yet. The schedule depends heavily on how Turkey’s hoped-for F-16 fighter jet trade with the United States progresses, according to researchers interviewed by HS.

“If [Turkin] the government supports the matter, the parliament says yes. But if things have not been resolved between Turkey, the United States and Sweden, the parliament can postpone the vote”, says the professor who is the secretary general of the Turkish think tank Edam Çiğdem Üstün.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (left), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 10. Sweden and Turkey reached an agreement that Turkey will take Sweden’s NATO membership to the parliament.

He believes that fighter jet sales are the most important factor in the progress of Sweden’s NATO path. The Koran burnings seen in Sweden in the summer, on the other hand, are unlikely to have a decisive effect if there is an agreement on the rest, says Üstün.

According to Üstün, the Koran protests are certainly significant in the sense that the Turkish government must be able to convince the citizens of Sweden’s membership. If the news about the demonstrations is prominently displayed, it can be reflected in the situation.

“But it’s not the deciding factor, I’d say.”

Swedish NATO membership remained in a kind of limbo in the summer, i.e. an intermediate state, as a result of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Turkey and Sweden reached an agreement on taking the membership to the Turkish Parliament. Turkey announced however, right after this, that the matter would be left for the fall, after the parliament’s summer break.

During the summer, uncertainty about Sweden’s NATO path has grown, for example, due to what has been seen on the streets of Sweden Koran protests as a result. Turkey has visibly condemned the acts. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gave a recent news agency According to Anadolu understands that the NATO process could be delayed if the streets of Stockholm are not made calm.

Nor from those linked at least semi-officially to Sweden’s NATO path From shops of F-16 fighters There has been no new information with the United States.

Stockholm director of the university’s Turkish Studies Institute Paul T. Levin also believes that the progress of Sweden’s NATO path is largely about what happens in the negotiations regarding fighter jet purchases. So not only about what happens on the streets and markets of Sweden.

Levin does believe that, as promised, Turkey is taking Sweden’s membership to the parliament. It’s all about the schedule.

He considers it possible that demonstrations related to the burning of the Koran or, for example, the flags of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party PKK, which have been repeatedly seen on the streets of Sweden, can also emerge in Turkey and affect the situation. There will probably be more cases.

“If I were Ulf Kristersson or Tobias BillströmI wouldn’t be completely calm,” says Levin, referring to Sweden’s prime minister and foreign minister.

“This is not over until they vote yes. Erdoğan has referred to how he cannot force people to vote yes in parliament.”

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström has performed still very confident that membership will go ahead in Turkey in October when Parliament opens. Another country delaying membership, Hungary, would follow in Turkey’s footsteps.

“Koran burnings and PKK demonstrations can complicate the political situation. Without F-16 fighter shops, I doubt that thing [Nato-ratifiointi] is progressing at all,” says Levin.

At least it can take a long time, he specifies.

Turkey has long sought F-16 fighters from the United States and the president Joe Biden the administration has taken a positive view of selling them.

However, the trade has had visible opponents in the US Congress. The background is, for example, Turkey’s NATO delay, but also other reasons.

A bunch of US senators linked the trade progress towards the NATO ratifications of Finland and Sweden earlier this year.

Professor Üstün refers to the current situation as a kind of chicken-or-egg problem or a vicious circle. The question is whether the United States will first promise the fighters to Turkey or whether ratification must take place first. Diplomacy around the issue must be raging behind the scenes to resolve the equation.

One possibility could be that the United States would take a public step about the progress of the deals, after which Turkey could start taking its own steps, Üstün estimates.

Levin describes the situation in the same way.

“This is like a classic hostage exchange,” he says of the fighter jet trade.

“Is the ransom paid before the hostage is exchanged or vice versa? It’s about trust, and it’s missing between the United States and, above all, between Congress and Turkey.”

President In parliament, Erdoğan is dependent on the support of the nationalist MHP party, which has been very critical of the Koran cases.

Despite this, Professor Üstün considers it clear that if an agreement is reached on the matter at the government level, Sweden’s membership will also progress in the parliament.

MHP and Erdoğan’s AK party work closely together, and in practice Erdoğan has the means to get Sweden’s membership approved if he wants. The opposition also supports Sweden’s membership.