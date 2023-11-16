NATO | Sweden’s NATO membership did not progress yet in Turkey, the parliament’s foreign affairs committee decided to continue discussions

The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee discussed Sweden’s NATO membership on Thursday. It decided to continue talks, but no clear timetable was heard, Reuters reported.

Swedish NATO membership did not progress yet in Turkey on Thursday, when the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Parliament discussed the issue in its meeting. The committee decided to continue discussions on the law on the acceptance of membership.

Chairman of the Committee Fuat Oktay said, according to the news agency Reuters, that the committee may take the matter on its agenda again next week, but did not set a clear timetable for the matter.

Senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Toni Alaranta estimates that it is still a game related to Turkey’s desire to acquire F-16 fighters from the United States.

“It’s hard to see anything else,” he says.

“Obviously still building negotiation positions on their part.”

After the committee stage, Sweden’s membership must still be approved in a parliamentary vote. It can happen quickly, but there are chances of delay at this stage as well.

“I would prepare myself for everything possible,” says Alaranta.

Turkey has repeatedly delayed the acceptance of Sweden’s membership, citing, for example, the shortcomings it sees in Sweden’s relation to the fight against terrorism.

Erdoğan sent the proposal on the approval of Sweden’s membership to the parliament three weeks ago at the latest.

Alaranta states that the progress of the matter is probably the sum of many things.

“Yes, I assume that the biggest thing is that Erdoğan will possibly get an invitation to the White House and the fighter jet deals will go ahead,” he says.

The $20 billion F-16 fighter jet deal Turkey hopes for from the United States has been publicly linked in both the United States and Turkey recently to accepting Sweden’s membership.

At the moment, Turkey’s decisions may also be influenced by, for example, the situation in the Middle East, which is now receiving extensive attention from Erdoğan.

Erdoğan has invited Israel as a terrorist state and criticized the Western countries that support it. The tone is clearly different from the statements of allies such as the United States. Relations between Turkey and the United States have been weak for a long time.

“His [Erdoğanin] in his imagination, the biggest hurdle would be that he would somehow manage to entice the United States to put more pressure on Israel for a ceasefire. Yes, I think that everything here has an effect in the background”, says Alaranta.

Erdoğan’s is scheduled to visit Germany on Friday and meet, among other things, the Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The countries’ lines in relation to the Middle East tighten the mood.

Alaranta also sees possible points of convergence with the NATO process in this visit. Erdoğan linked Sweden’s membership and Turkey’s EU membership process, which has been frozen for a long time, ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius in the summer.

“Clearly Turkey is worried that this expansion agenda is now on the table again and they are not involved at all.”

Thursday news agency Bloomberg reported, that Erdoğan is expected to ask Germany for the sale of twenty Eurofighter Typhoon fighters and an option to double this number at the meeting. Germany is not expected to agree to the request.

“I can’t say if this is genuine or if it’s signaling to the United States that they have other options,” says Alaranta.

Before before Sweden’s NATO membership can finally be realized, Sweden’s membership must also be ratified by Hungary.

The matter was not yet on the agenda of the Hungarian Parliament on Thursday, a representative of the Democratic Coalition opposition party communicated Ágnes Vadai for HS.

In Hungary, the process of membership no longer requires a vote.

NATO foreign ministers will meet in Brussels on 28-29 November.