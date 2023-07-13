NATO | Sweden’s foreign minister harbors hopes for Turkey’s NATO ratification before the fall

According to Tobias Billström, the waiting period for membership should be as short as possible due to the risk of different influence companies.

Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström is still hoping for the ratification of his country’s NATO membership before autumn. He points out that the Turkish parliament has not quite gone into recess yet. In addition, Billström had received the understanding at the Vilnius NATO summit that the parliament could be convened during the break if necessary.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signaled at the end of the NATO summit on Wednesday that ratification would only be possible after the end of the session break. This was generally interpreted to mean October at the earliest, when Parliament will return to work.

However, Billström points out that Erdoğan himself did not use the word October.

“Maybe it’s good to take it easy and see what happens in the next few days,” Billström said on Thursday.

Finland’s example from last spring increases his optimism. At that time, ahead of the elections, the Turkish parliament postponed the start of its recess during the week during which Finland’s NATO membership was ratified.

If the wait for Sweden’s NATO membership continues to drag on for a long time, according to Billström, there is a danger that the threat of various influence operations targeting Sweden will increase even more.

Erdoğan strongly condemned the burning of Korans in Sweden in Vilnius. He also said that a special action program against terrorism has been agreed with Sweden. According to Erdoğan, it is also planned to be submitted to the Turkish Parliament for consideration.

Billström does not want to specify when Sweden intends to deliver the plan to Turkey.

“However, I want to emphasize that the implementation of the plan will start after ratification, so we have understood the matter”, says Billström.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg according to this, it is quite normal if the parliamentary process of Sweden’s membership lasts until autumn in Turkey. According to him, there is no reason to worry that by the fall new conditions for ratification would start coming from Turkey.

“I trust what Erdoğan has told us publicly, which is that the ratification should happen as quickly as possible,” Stoltenberg says to the Swedish TT.