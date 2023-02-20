NATO | Sweden is necessary for Finland, even if NATO’s doors open before the neighboring country

We do not don’t be twins, just siblings, President Tarja Halonen described many times The relationship between Finland and Sweden. Differences have come to the fore again when the common NATO journey has slowed down.

The president of Turkey is responsible for the twists and turns Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán.

Last spring, when Finland and Sweden announced their intentions to join NATO, a strong message was that they want a military alliance together. At the security conference in Munich However, Finland made it clear that membership is also valid without Sweden.

Finland joining NATO before Sweden would change Sweden’s cooperation with the military alliance, stated the head of Sweden’s military intelligence and security service (MUST) By Lena Hall on Monday, according to news agency Reuters.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson has on the other hand warned that if the applications are separated, the deep military cooperation between Finland and Sweden could become “much more complicated”.

Is Finland endangering its closest partnership by rushing to join NATO?

“ “The destinies of Finland and Sweden are tied together”

Finland and Sweden’s cooperation has replaced NATO cooperation in the absence of a better one, says docent of military sciences and visiting researcher at the Aleksanteri Institute Ilmari Käihkö. According to him, this starting point must be remembered in the safety discussion: it has been about a substitute.

“Sweden is afraid that if Finland no longer needs a substitute, cooperation will fall to the ground.”

This is unlikely to happen, because Finland is a prisoner of its geography.

“Finland needs Sweden to ensure security of supply,” says Käihkö.

“It is not in Finland’s long-term interest to jeopardize relations with the West, because Sweden will not disappear from Finland’s side, and neither will Russia.”

“The destinies of Finland and Sweden are tied together.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attended a press conference in Ankara on Monday.

“ “Cooperation would not decrease, but its importance would weaken”

Finland and Sweden, the existing agreements would not expire, even if Finland joined NATO without Sweden, says research doctor Iro Sarkkä from the Finnish Foreign Policy Institute. Both would also continue in the European Union.

“Cooperation would not decrease, but its importance would weaken. Finland would not benefit from that synergy as significantly as before.”

However, the same problem would also be present if Finland and Sweden both remained outside of NATO. Bilateral agreements are generally not as impressive as NATO membership, Särkkä reminds.

That’s why Finland’s NATO membership is ultimately the main thing for him.

“The best option would be for Finland and Sweden to join NATO together. But the second best thing is that Finland joins first and Sweden follows as soon as possible.”

Also Käihkö thinks that it is not necessarily worth waiting for Finland to open its doors to NATO. NATO membership is more important for Finland than for Sweden, because there are more threats.

The most suitable time can still be discussed. As long as Russia continues its war in Ukraine, it should not have enough troops to trouble Finland.

And there is no end to the war.

“There is no shortage of life,” says Käihkö.

“There is time at the moment, but it should be used to prepare. If, as a neighbor of Russia, we have decided to join NATO, then it is worth going there.”

“I believe that there is understanding in Sweden. However, Finland should proceed with the process carefully.”

Provided NATO would part ways, the focus would be on how soon Sweden could join. A short delay would hardly cause much harm, but Sweden’s fear is to remain in NATO limbo, where Turkey and Hungary would continue to fiddle with ratification for months or years.

“ “The plans will be better if Sweden is involved”

For Sweden, this would mean being left out: it would not be able to participate in NATO’s decision-making with other countries.

The military union would have extra work.

Without Sweden, it would be difficult to prepare a common regional defense plan in the Nordics and the Baltic Sea. If Finland and Sweden were both members, a unified defense plan could be drawn up for the Nordic region where they would both have their roles and areas of responsibility. For example, Sweden has significant naval and air forces.

“The plans will be better if Sweden is involved,” says Särkkä.

Since Sweden is regionally important, Särkkä believes that NATO would include it as far as possible in its plans, even if the membership would not yet leave. However, nothing definitive could be counted on Sweden, as the obligations of the military alliance would not bind it in the actual situation.

It would mean shadow plans that would be put into practice if Sweden were to gain full membership.

“But practically everything could be written down with just a pencil.”

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson met as a trio in connection with the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

The war on fire, pencil contracts would be useless.

It would follow from Finland’s NATO membership that Finland and Sweden would be in a different position. NATO’s 30 member countries would commit to protect Finland, and Finland would in turn commit to protect them.

The new obligations and promises would not apply to Sweden.

In Sweden, the concern is being left out, when Finland would increase NATO cooperation. If war broke out in Europe, Sweden would be the last to be supported by a military alliance. Through NATO, Finland could also receive intelligence information, which would be forbidden to share with Sweden.

On the other hand, it would be a problem for Finland if Sweden did not commit to Article 5 of the NATO agreement. In this case, the western neighbor could stay out of the war, as in World War II.

“Why wouldn’t it?” The cuckoo asks. “In conflicts, national interests often come first.”