NATO | Sweden brings to the NATO table a “disturbingly strong” defense industry, training and intelligence capabilities

Swedish The last obstacles to NATO membership are receding, and thus the alliance is getting its 32nd member. But what does Sweden bring to the military alliance and what significance does Swedish membership have for NATO?

STT asked the leading researcher of the Foreign Policy Institute, who specializes in foreign and security policy Matti Pesuta and from a professor at the Swedish National Defense University From Kjell Engelbrekt.

Sweden's importance to NATO is much more than the often mentioned hub or transit country.

In addition to a geographically important area, ports and airspace, Sweden is militarily comparatively capable and brings military capability to the alliance's use, even though the country's defense is in the rebuilding phase, reminds Pesu.

Matt Pesu

“How much is allocated and earmarked for NATO operations and the NATO command is always a political decision, but once again, it is something that Finland is also interested in, because Sweden is our closest ally politically.”

Swedish defense industry and technological know-how is significant. Pesu describes Sweden's defense industry as downright confusingly strong among NATO allies.

Along with fighters and submarines, Sweden produces missile technology, artillery and assault tanks, among other things.

“Perhaps it is not the number one country if you look at the volume. But yes, Sweden is there, if not among the big ones, then at least among the medium ones,” Pesu assesses.

Sweden therefore brings this capacity to the NATO table, not only as military products, but also as dual-use products. Dual use means that the equipment, technology or system in question is suitable for both military and civilian purposes.

Kjell Engelbrekt also emphasizes the contribution of the Swedish defense industry to the military union.

“We have a wide selection of defense industry products, which I think are useful for NATO,” he assessed.

Kjell Engelbrekt

In addition to the defense industry, Engelbrekt highlights the quality of Swedish military education. According to him, Sweden's large geographical size cannot be ignored either.

“Sweden will become a critically important area for NATO,” he says.

Matti Pesu also brings up intelligence when considering Sweden's strengths. He says that Sweden has quite a capable intelligence apparatus, both on the military and civilian side.

“It will certainly also intensify in the direction of NATO, even though quite a lot of intelligence cooperation is done bilaterally. The states are, for understandable reasons, a bit cautious”, what is put there in the direction of the entire federation.

with the Swedish Armed Forces has, among other things, about a hundred Gripen fighters, transport planes, helicopters, battle tanks, artillery and a few submarines, and it is increasing its defense budget strongly.

Consequently, it is in the process of renewing and supplementing, for example, its submarine fleet. Finnish Soldier -lehti recently estimated that the new submarine would be very capable and is tailored to the demanding conditions of the shallow and narrow waters of the Baltic Sea.

“The new ships have been planned for a long time, but now they are being worked on at the shipyard. These are two new modern A26 submarines. The impetus for the work has been given by the inflammation of the world political situation, which has also strongly reached the Baltic Sea,” the newspaper writes.

Sweden has also has work ahead of him in strengthening his defense. Conscription applies to a relatively limited number of people. In addition, Sweden's land forces are, for example, remarkably small compared to Finland.

Soldiers of the Swedish Armed Forces in the Aurora 23 exercise in May 2023.

“Of course, from the point of view of a country like Finland, it would be really desirable for Sweden to also invest in land forces, because there are not too many of them in Northern Europe, especially ones that are capable of fighting in cold and arctic conditions,” Pesu points out.

He also estimates that, in practice, Sweden does not have much room for maneuver for expanding conscription.

“Even though conscription has been reinstated in Sweden and thousands of conscript men and women are trained every year, it is so hard to see them returning to this kind of Finnish model or the model they had before. They have had difficulties recruiting people, especially for these crew positions in the armed forces, i.e. basic infantry work.”

Pesu also brings up the geographical fact, that is, that there is one strong country between Sweden and Russia, Finland.

“To some extent, that also reduces Sweden's incentive [kannustinta] to invest more, because Finland is and will remain. If the border was closer to Sweden, they would probably think differently too.”

in Sweden According to Engelbrekt, there has been a change in the public debate on NATO membership in the last few days after the Hungarian Parliament approved the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership as the last NATO country. In his opinion, the NATO discussion had stalled in Sweden for the past two years.

“We have been in a state of waiting, and as a society we have not thought much about the practical effects of joining NATO.”

The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet organized on Monday online chat, where readers were able to ask Engelbrekt their mind-boggling questions about joining NATO. There were hundreds of questions.

“We asked what does joining NATO mean for civil society and the general public? What does that mean for the economy?”

There were also many questions about NATO's nuclear weapons policy. According to Engelbrekt, many Swedes are concerned about whether nuclear weapons are being brought into Swedish territory. Many are also interested in what kind of role Sweden plays in the planning of NATO's nuclear weapons policy.

Engelbrecht says that most Swedes are about to enter the gates of NATO with a satisfied mood.

“Of course, some are disappointed, but there is no big opposition. The main question is why a referendum was not held on the matter.”

Engelbrekt believes that adapting to a military union will be more difficult for Sweden than for Finland for historical reasons. He brings up the YYA agreement concluded after the Second World War, which brought Finland very close to an alliance with the Soviet Union.

For Sweden, military non-alignment was the country's own choice for a very long time, Engelbrekt emphasizes.