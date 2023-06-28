Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

For a long time, NATO was looking for a Stoltenberg successor, but now everything is going to be different. The reason seems to be the course of the Ukraine war.

Brussels – Will Jens Stoltenberg be extended as NATO Secretary General? The signs of this have increased in the past few days, and now it actually seems to have been decided: Stoltenberg will remain in office for a year longer in a last-minute decision.

The news portal reports on the decision to keep Stoltenberg as NATO Secretary General for the time being Euractiv and cites four EU diplomats who are said to have confirmed this to the portal. It is likely that Stoltenberg will want to extend his post by a year as early as Wednesday (June 28), it said.

Jens Stoltenberg currently seems indispensable as NATO Secretary General because of the Ukraine war. © Remko de Waal/Imago

Apparently, NATO countries could not agree on a Stoltenberg successor

Apparently, Stoltenberg was persuaded to stay because the member states could not agree on a successor. 31 states from North America and Europe belong to the western defense alliance. Several names have been discussed in recent months.

Among them was the British Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace, who, however, now also indirectly confirmed that Stoltenberg would remain in office for the time being: “Nothing will come of it,” the Brit told the magazine economist on his own NATO ambitions. The USA held on to Stoltenberg, who rendered great service in the Ukraine war.

Stoltenberg himself actually wanted to become head of the Norwegian central bank from this autumn. He had this plan a year earlier. But then came the Ukraine war and Stoltenberg stayed on so as not to pose too great a challenge to NATO with a change at the top. The Ukraine war is still going on unabated. And this may be the reason why NATO does not want to do without the level-headed Norwegian.

A slow counter-offensive in the Ukraine war forces Stoltenberg to stay

The delayed Counteroffensive of Ukraine was at least one of the decisive factors in the decision to stick with Stoltenberg, one of the NATO diplomats reportedly reported. The hoped for Turning point in the Ukraine war had been absent so far. A change at the top of NATO, including a complicated personnel debate, therefore still seems extremely unfavorable. “It’s not safe to change captains during a storm,” a senior NATO official was quoted as saying.

Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) also pleaded for Stoltenberg to stay at the NATO meeting in mid-June: Since there was no alternative to Stoltenberg, he was “of course in favor of an extension, especially since I appreciate the cooperation,” he said.

Stoltenberg in the Ukraine War as a rock in the surf

So far, Jens Stoltenberg has led NATO calmly and confidently through the Ukraine war. Pentagon boss Lloyd Austin attested to him “impressive leadership” in uncertain times. Stoltenberg apparently stopped Poland from triggering NATO Article 4 when a Russian missile landed on Polish territory. He persistently drums on the member states to comply with NATO’s two percent target. One of his most important current projects is the NATO reinforcement in Eastern Europe to 300,000 soldiers due to the Ukraine war.

The 64-year-old also showed a clear edge at an informal NATO meeting in The Hague. In view of the Wagner uprising in Russia over the weekend, he announced there: “It is absolutely clear that we have sent a clear message to Moscow and to Minsk that NATO is there to protect every ally and every inch of NATO territory. However, he also made a nasty mistake on Tuesday (June 26) by speaking of the “German regime” instead of the Russian one.

Stoltenberg will remain NATO chief until July 2024

Stoltenberg will apparently extend his mandate until the anniversary summit in Washington in July 2024, at which the alliance will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its founding. Despite all the advantages of the experienced politician, there also seem to be concerns about his plans: “It could be seen as a major democratic deficit if the allies fail to find a new compromise candidate,” said one of the NATO officials . (smu/AFP)