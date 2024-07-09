NATO Summit | Valtonen: Russia’s attack on a children’s hospital sends the most gruesome message

NATO Summit|In addition to Ukraine, the Washington summit is heavily colored by the discussion about the age of US President Joe Biden. Valtonen says that it is not his business to assess Biden’s condition.

Washington

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (cook) says Russian attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv sending the creepiest message.

“In this case too, I’m not going to judge Russia’s motives, but the message is the most creepy. Attacking a children’s hospital is one of the worst war crimes possible under any circumstances,” Valtonen tells HS.

Valtonen commented on the matter from his trip to the summit of the NATO countries in Washington.

Russia hit Kiev hard on Monday, just below the summit.

One of the missiles fired at Kyiv hit Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital, killing at least two people.

Russia has claimed that the missile that hit Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital was a stray Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile. However, based on the video footage certified by HS, the missile appears to be Russian.

HS asked Valtos if the attacks could increase the determination of the NATO countries so that Ukraine would receive better than expected news from the NATO summit in Washington.

“Of course, this kind of attack shows what kind of actor we are dealing with when we talk in Russia,” says Valtonen.

He already refers to previous attacks on civilian targets and, for example, the fact that Russia is systematically reducing Ukraine’s energy production capacity. Now it is a kind of “nail in the coffin” in what Russia is trying to achieve.

“I really hope that even those people whose eyes may not have opened so well yet, will now open. On the other hand, there are also talks that this conflict could be frozen or something similar, so maybe this gives a foretaste of what freezing the conflict with Russia can mean.”

Meeting days In Washington, the conversation about the president of the United States is strongly colored Joe Biden age and condition.

Valtonen says it is not his business to assess Biden’s condition or capacity to act.

“But what I want to say in general is that I think it’s very great that in a democracy, first of all, you can openly discuss the people in power, and then, on the other hand, in a democracy, it always happens that the people decide in the end.”