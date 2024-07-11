NATO Summit | The United States invests long-range missiles in Germany – A sign of the Cold War, says Russia

NATO Summit|Russia is planning countermeasures, the Kremlin announced.

of the United States plan to deploy long-range missiles in Germany will lead to a Cold War-like confrontation between Russia and the West, Russia said on Thursday.

According to the news agency AFP, the spokesman for the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov commented on the matter to the reporter of the state television channel.

The United States and Germany announced Wednesday at a NATO summit in Washington that the United States will begin a phased transfer of long-range missiles to Germany in 2026.

Russia is planning countermeasures to counter the “very serious threat” posed by NATO, news agencies reported the Kremlin as announcing.

The White House according to the plan is to eventually place the long-range missiles permanently in Germany.

Among the weapons being imported to Germany are SM-6 missiles, Tomahawk cruise missiles and hypersonic weapons under development, reveals the US-German report published by the White House joint statement.

According to the statement, the decision also demonstrates US commitment to NATO and participation in strengthening Europe’s military deterrence.

Germany’s of the Federal Chancellor By Olaf Scholz according to the US missiles stationed in Germany will help secure peace.

“It’s a kind of deterrent and it secures peace, and it’s a necessary and important decision at the right time,” Scholz said Thursday at the Washington summit.

Germany, like many other NATO member countries, has US nuclear weapons.

The decision raised eyebrows among the government partners of Scholz’s center-left coalition, but the Christian Democrats in the opposition praised the decision.