Tuesday, July 11, 2023
NATO Summit | The Swedish media are glowing about the historicity of the NATO decision – “End of 200 years of non-alignment”

July 11, 2023
in World Europe
Foreign countries|NATO Summit

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg described the decision as historic, and the big Swedish media echoed the same.

Furs Säger and, Turkey says yes.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ad promote Sweden’s NATO membership is naturally the biggest news of the evening in the Swedish media. The Swedish Broadcasting Corporation reports about it in big headlines on its website SVT mixed Dagens Nyheter, Svenska Dagbladet, Aftonbladet and Expressen.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday evening at a press conference in Vilnius that Erdoğan has agreed to promote Sweden’s NATO membership so that Sweden’s ratification takes place as soon as possible. According to Stoltenberg, he had a constructive meeting with Erdoğan and the Prime Minister of Sweden by Ulf Kristersson with.

Stoltenberg described the decision as historic, and the big Swedish media echoed the same.

“A historic day, that’s all here [Naton huippukokouksessa Vilnassa] they say: regardless of whether you are talking to a Swedish, Turkish, Finnish, Lithuanian or American journalist”, stated SVT’s journalist Andreas Öbrink during SVT’s live coverage.

of SVT a political commentator Mats Knutson’s there is reason to underline the historicity of the event.

“Sweden is now putting an end to 200 years of non-alignment,” he said.

A university lecturer at the Swedish National Defense University interviewed by a public broadcasting company Magnus Chirstiansson says the announcement is a “relief”.

He adds that Sweden is an extremely important part of the security of Finland, which has also joined NATO. If Turkey had not agreed to promote Sweden’s NATO membership, the defense alliance would have had to rely on a country that is not a member, Christiansson says.

According to Christiansson, membership may come at a price: that Sweden no longer opposes illiberal democratic forces within the EU as strongly as before, and that Sweden becomes an advocate for Turkey’s interests.

Even in the progress of membership, there is still a “small but”, Christiansson says. There is no information on the timetable for Turkey’s ratification, and Erdogan may “be known to change his views quickly”.

Dagens Nyheterin EU and NATO correspondent Pia Gripenberg writes in his comment that the ratification may proceed very quickly. He estimates that the parties want the ratification to take place as quickly as possible. The Turkish parliament is in operation, the Hungarian parliament, which is on summer break – whose ratification is also still missing – can be convened in 48 hours, Gripenberg writes.

“Then the Swedish flag can be raised at the NATO headquarters in Brussels already next week.”

Turkey expert interviewed by Svenska Dagbladet Aras Lindh says that Turkey’s consent appears to be “something that can be presented as a victory for both the Swedish and Turkish governments and NATO as a whole”.

SVT’s Mats Knutson mentioned how progress towards NATO membership is also a great victory for Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s government.

Svenska Dagbladet By Therese Larsson Hult in his analysis, however, does not give credit for the NATO breakthrough to Kristersson, but to Norwegian NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg. According to Hultin, it was Stoltenberg who defeated Erdoğan’s “bazaar tactics”.

“No Turkish, Swedish or even American person can take credit for Sweden finally joining NATO. A Norwegian can,” Hultin writes.

