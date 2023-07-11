Turkey paves the way for Sweden as the 32nd member of NATO. Ukraine, on the other hand, received an undated invitation.

Heads of State and Government: In the front row from left Gitanas Nausėda (Lithuania), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Joe Biden (USA), Rishi Sunak (UK), Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (Turkey), Pedro Sánchez (Spain). In the middle row Kaja Kallas (Estonia), Sauli Niinistö (Finland), Emmanuel Macron (France), Olaf Scholz (Germany), Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Greece), Viktor Orbán (Hungary). At the back are Mark Rutte (Netherlands), Dimitar Kovačevski (North Macedonia), Jonas Gahr Støre (Norway), Andrzej Duda (Poland), António Costa (Portugal), Klaus Johannis (Romania), Zuzana Čaputová (Slovakia). Image: dpa

ulf Kristersson appeared at the NATO summit on Tuesday without any howls of triumph. The Swedish Prime Minister spoke of a “very important, decisive step” and, with his red pencil case under his arm, appeared as matter-of-fact as a savings bank manager.

Thomas Gutschker See also Putin urged not to infringe on the right of movement of those vaccinated by "Sputnik V" Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

After two hundred years of non-alignment, his country will now join the alliance. It is not only looking for security there, but also wants to guarantee it for others. Before disappearing into the congress center on the outskirts of the Lithuanian capital, Kristersson said he was looking forward to the final ratification of the accession.