NATO Summit | Such is the agreement between Sweden and Turkey

Turkey promised late on Monday evening to finalize Sweden’s NATO membership. The countries agreed, among other things, on long-term cooperation against terrorism and that Sweden actively supports Turkey’s efforts to become a member of the EU.

NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg said late on Monday evening that Turkey has promised to finalize Sweden’s NATO membership. Stoltenberg told the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan having promised that the matter will be brought to the attention of the Turkish Parliament.

The trio met on Monday in Vilnius on the eve of the summit of the military alliance.

After Stoltenberg’s press conference on Monday evening, NATO published press releasewhich explains what exactly Turkey and Sweden agreed on so that the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership can proceed in Turkey.

According to the release, after the previous NATO summit, Sweden and Turkey have worked closely together to resolve Turkey’s “justified security concerns”. As part of this process, Sweden has amended its constitution, significantly expanded its counter-terrorism cooperation against the PKK, and resumed arms exports to Turkey. The PKK is an organization promoting Kurdish self-government in Turkey.

According to the release, these are all actions that were agreed in 2022 in the tripartite memorandum of understanding of the Madrid summit between Sweden, Finland and Turkey.

On Monday Sweden and Turkey agreed to continue their cooperation both within the framework of the tripartite permanent cooperation mechanism established at last year’s summit and within the framework of the new bilateral security agreement. The countries agree to meet annually at the ministerial level and to establish different working groups if necessary.

At the first meeting, Sweden will present a roadmap based on which it will continue to fight all forms and manifestations of terrorism towards the full implementation of all parts of the tripartite document, including Article 4. In Article 4, it was agreed that Sweden and Finland would give Turkey all their support in combating threats to its national security.

Sweden also does not give support to the YPG or PYD organizations or to the organization called Fetö in Turkey.

The YPG is the Syrian Kurdish fighting organization and the PYD is its political branch. Turkey considers both of these to be terrorist organizations. Fetö, on the other hand, is also known as the Gülen movement, which Turkey considers terrorist.

On Monday, Sweden and Turkey agreed on long-term cooperation against terrorism, which will continue even after the acceptance of Sweden’s NATO membership. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg also confirmed that NATO strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms.

It is said that NATO will significantly enhance its anti-terrorism work, for example by the Secretary General establishing the position of counter-terrorism coordinator in NATO for the first time.

Swedish and Turkey also commit to the principle that there are no restrictions, sanctions or barriers to trade and investment in defense equipment between allies and that work will be done to remove such barriers.

Sweden and Turkey have also agreed to enhance economic cooperation through the Turkish-Swedish Economic and Trade Committee (Jetco). Turkey and Sweden seek to maximize opportunities to increase bilateral trade and investment.

Sweden also promises to actively support efforts to speed up Turkey’s EU membership process, including the modernization of the EU-Turkey customs union and visa freedom.

“On this basis and taking into account the deterrence and defense of the Euro-Atlantic region, Turkey will submit Sweden’s accession protocol to the Grand National Assembly and will work closely with the National Assembly to ensure its ratification,” the release states at the end.