NATO Summit | Stubb “very satisfied” with the language of the meeting about Ukraine

NATO Summit|President Alexander Stubb had a conversation with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday. “A really good conversation,” Stubb described.

10.7. 19:47

Washington

Republic president Alexander Stubb says that Finland is “very satisfied” with the language used by the summit of NATO countries to describe its support for Ukraine.

“I think it’s very important that we send a message to the Kremlin from here that Ukraine’s path and bridge to NATO membership is now irreversible,” Stubb said as he arrived at the NATO summit in Washington on Wednesday.

The meeting started on Tuesday with NATO’s 75th anniversary ceremonies, and its actual sessions will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

The statement of the meeting will be published already on Wednesday, US time.

Ukraine is not getting an invitation from the meeting to become a member of the federation, which it has been hoping for for a long time.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg reminded on Wednesday that a consensus of the allies would be needed to extend the invitation to Ukraine. All allies agree that Ukraine will become a member, but it’s too early to say because that’s exactly what will happen, he stated.

Inviting Ukraine to NATO has been considered difficult while the war is still going on. In the past, at least the United States and Germany have been quite reserved on the matter.

Stubbs did not take a position on whether Finland would have been ready to invite Ukraine as a member already in Washington.

“We are a young, new member country, which means we are not going to champion or advise others on this.”

Stubb said that Finland had hoped that the wording of Ukraine’s NATO membership accepted in Washington would promote Ukraine’s path to NATO more than the wording approved at the Vilnius meeting last year.

However, from Stubbs, the message behind the designs is now “terribly clear”: Ukraine will become a NATO member, not now, but at some point.

There has been discussion, among other things, about whether Ukraine’s NATO path can be described as “irreversible”. Stubb implied that this type of language is being used.

In the NATO context, a lot of attention is paid to similar designs.

However, when Ukraine is not currently becoming a member of NATO, the importance of the practical support promised to it is greater. NATO is, among other things, strengthening its role in coordinating support for Ukraine and giving it a financial commitment for support. In addition, Ukraine has, among other things, already received notifications about new anti-aircraft systems.

Stubbs also briefly described his conversation with the president of the United States on Wednesday Joe Biden with. The presidents exchanged ideas on Tuesday in connection with NATO’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

According to Stubb, the conversation lasted 10-15 minutes when the leaders happened to be in the same line and in the same warmth.

“A very good discussion. We analyzed the world political situation a bit and he shared his views on Finland, which were very positive and constructive.”

Stubb said that Biden talked about, among other things, how NATO’s border with Russia has doubled and how strong Finland’s defense is.