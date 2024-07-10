NATO Summit | Stubb talked with Biden in connection with NATO’s 75th anniversary celebrations – Biden mentioned Finland in his NATO speech

NATO Summit|Stubb was seated next to Biden in a back room at the inauguration. The presidents also appeared side by side on stage.

President Alexander Stubb said that he had discussed with the President of the United States Joe Biden with for about a quarter of an hour in Washington in connection with the 75th anniversary of NATO, the military alliance.

Stubb was seated next to Biden in a back room at the inauguration, and he also appeared next to him on stage.

Stubb said that he had discussed Finland’s position, the situation in Ukraine and Russia with Biden. On the other hand, US domestic policy was not discussed.

President Stubb told Finnish journalists about it at a press conference at the Finnish embassy on Tuesday evening local time.

According to Ilta-Sanomi, Stubb also mentioned that hybrid warfare, one of the mentioned areas of which is the instrumentalization of people, is on the agenda of the summit that Finland has received.

“This is also well-quoted for the allies,” Stubb said.

Joe Biden mentioned Finland in his speech on the first day of the NATO summit.

He reminded that Finland and Sweden were close partners of NATO countries for years, until the countries decided to officially join NATO.

Biden said that this was not only the decision of the leaders of Sweden and Finland, but also that the citizens of both countries very clearly wanted NATO membership.

In his speech, Biden also announced new support measures for Ukraine. According to him, the United States, Germany and Romania will support Ukraine with more Patriot anti-aircraft systems, the Netherlands will supply the necessary parts, and Italy will donate one more SAMP-T anti-aircraft system.

Biden reminded that the Russian president Vladimir Putin wants nothing less than the complete submission of Ukraine and the destruction of the country’s democracy.

According to Biden, it will not happen. According to him, Russia is failing in its military operations.

His ways according to Biden also quoted the former president of the Republican Party Ronald Reagan in an appreciative tone about his NATO positions.

Biden called out NATO’s outgoing secretary general Jens Stoltenberg by his side and presented him with the US’s highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Biden himself received a similar medal from the president From Barack Obama at the end of his own vice presidential term.

The election campaign of the 81-year-old Biden has been in a headwind, because he fought stiffly and expressionlessly in the first election debate Donald Trump against. Even several Democratic influencers have hoped that after the debate he would leave the election campaign so that a younger and more energetic candidate can be chosen as the candidate.

Now Biden spoke focused and clearly, of course keeping his eyes firmly on the teleprompters, which were placed on both sides near him.