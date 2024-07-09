Home page politics

Press Split

The war in Ukraine is one of the main topics at the NATO summit in Washington. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

At the start of the NATO summit, the USA sent a sign of support to Ukraine. But the announcement fell well short of some people’s expectations and seemed a bit overblown.

Washington – At the start of the NATO summit in Washington, the USA and other partners have promised Ukraine further military support. US President Joe Biden announced at a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the defense alliance that the USA and other NATO countries wanted to provide Kyiv with additional equipment to defend against Russian air attacks. The announcement was more meager than some had expected. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg once again called for significantly more aid and the admission of Ukraine into the alliance.

Biden, who is under special scrutiny after his botched TV debate, performed flawlessly, albeit with the help of a teleprompter.

The ceremony was held in the US capital at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, the place where NATO’s founding document, the Treaty of Washington, was signed on April 4, 1949. Biden praised the alliance as the “largest and most effective defense alliance in the history of the world.”

All eyes on Biden

The Democrat, who is hosting the summit this year, is currently fighting on all fronts to save his candidacy for the presidential election in November. He had a disastrous performance in the televised debate against his Republican challenger Donald Trump at the end of June. This fueled the debate about his mental fitness and suitability for another term in office to a whole new level. At the moment, every reaction and every sentence the 81-year-old makes in public is being closely analyzed.

At the NATO ceremony in Washington, Biden appeared somewhat tense. He delivered his speech to the heads of state and government of the NATO member states without any major blunders.

Ukraine in focus

The war in Ukraine is at the top of the agenda at the summit. By promising further support for the Ukrainian air defense, the USA and other allies sent a signal to Kiev right from the start. Ukraine has long been urging that it needs equipment above all to protect the country from Russian air attacks.

Shortly before the NATO summit, Russia launched heavy air attacks on Kiev, including on a large children’s hospital. This sparked great outrage.

Several NATO countries – including the USA, Germany, Romania, the Netherlands and Italy – announced in a joint statement that they wanted to “provide additional strategic air defense systems, including additional Patriot batteries donated by the United States, Germany and Romania.” In addition, the Netherlands and other partners wanted to supply components to operate another Patriot system, it said.

An artificially inflated announcement

Most of this is not new. According to information from federal government circles, the German contribution is one of three Patriot systems already delivered. Romania and the Netherlands had also previously announced their contributions.

But the USA is now sending another Patriot system to Kiev. They had already delivered one. The Patriot anti-aircraft missile system is one of the most modern in the world. It is used to combat enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. NATO sources said it was disappointing that no commitments for more Patriot systems had been made by the summit.

In the statement, however, the states also promise Kiev dozens of tactical air defense systems – such as the Nasams or Iris-T – as well as hundreds of additional interceptors that are to be delivered over the course of next year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude. On Platform X, he wrote that the additional Patriots and air defense systems would help “destroy Russian drones and missiles and better protect Ukrainians from Russian terror from the air.”

NATO Secretary General promotes new accessions

Stoltenberg used his speech to call for the inclusion of countries that are willing to join, such as Ukraine. The expansion of the alliance after the end of the Cold War united Europe, paved the way for integration and brought peace and prosperity to the continent. Just as then, “clarity and determination” must be shown today, he warned.

Possible NATO invitation for Ukraine is controversial

With his comments on NATO expansion, Stoltenberg clearly sided with those alliance members who are very open to Ukraine’s desire to join and want to enable the country to make rapid progress in the accession process. Positive decisions in this direction are not expected, mainly because of the resistance of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Biden.

This will be important on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the heads of state and government will discuss what defense and deterrence capabilities the alliance needs in the face of international threats. China is also likely to be a topic. The USA in particular sees the People’s Republic as a growing security threat and is paying particular attention to NATO’s deterrence and defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. Partners from the Indo-Pacific region have been invited to the summit: Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Australia. dpa