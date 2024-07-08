NATO Summit | President Stubb’s trip to Washington is delayed – “A couple of twists and turns on the way”

NATO Summit|The delay will affect the president’s schedule on Tuesday.

8.7. 18:08

Republic president by Alexander Stubb a trip to the NATO summit in Washington is delayed due to a late flight.

Stubb announced the matter on his X account on Monday.

“A couple of twists and turns on the way,” Stubb described the situation.

The delay will affect the president’s schedule on Tuesday. Stubb was supposed to hold a press conference for the Finnish media on Tuesday morning in Washington, but the president seems to miss the opportunity now.

However, Stubb announces that he will have time for the start of the official part of the summit on Tuesday.

NATO this year marks the 75th anniversary of its establishment. The completed third quarter of a century will be celebrated at the summer summit, which starts on Tuesday and ends on Thursday.

Finland is participating in the summit for the second time as a full member country. Finland is represented there by President Stubb, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen (kok) and the Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (cook).

The heads of state of the NATO countries will meet the president of the United States Joe Biden dinner on Wednesday at the White House. Spouse of the President of the Republic Suzanne Innes-Stubb participates in the afternoon and evening program of the meeting.