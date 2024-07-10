Washington (Agencies)

NATO leaders met in Washington yesterday to discuss the alliance’s support for Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden opened the NATO summit the day before yesterday, announcing that NATO allies will provide more air defense systems to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is attending the summit, hopes that the meeting of NATO leaders (32 countries) will clarify Ukraine’s chances of joining the Western military alliance.

The Ukrainian leadership also hopes to see a stronger commitment to military support for Kyiv as its forces seek to retake large parts of the country, in the east and south, that Russia illegally annexed.

The talks come after a ceremony held the day before yesterday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the military alliance following World War II and the beginning of the Cold War.

Leaders are expected to discuss outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s plan to provide Kyiv with 40 billion euros ($43 billion) in military aid by 2025.

In the same context, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced yesterday that NATO countries have begun sending the promised F-16 fighters to Ukraine, which is demanding to strengthen its defenses against Russia.

“F-16 fighters are being sent from Denmark and the Netherlands at this moment,” Blinken said during a NATO summit in Washington.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer indicated yesterday that Ukraine could use long-range missiles supplied by the United Kingdom.

Starmer told reporters as he flew to Washington for a NATO summit to mark the alliance’s 75th anniversary that decisions on whether to use Storm Shadow missiles supplied by Britain to Kiev were up to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Starmer added that British military aid “is for defensive purposes, but it is up to Ukraine to decide how it uses it for those defensive purposes.”

Britain was the first country to provide long-range weapons to the Ukrainian military when it announced last May that it would supply it with Storm Shadow missiles.

Starmer is expected to reaffirm Britain’s support for Ukraine and its “steadfast commitment” to NATO during the summit, where he is due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

NATO members have been supporting Ukraine since February 2022, but the €40 billion pledge is an adjustment to a multi-year financial commitment to Ukraine. The alliance will review military assistance again next year, and the package is likely to be cut further.

Since 2019, Ukraine has indicated its ambition to join NATO in its national constitution. But all member states must agree to this.

NATO diplomatic sources said before the summit that the United States and Germany were the main opponents of Ukraine joining the alliance urgently.

A source pointed to the “strong opposition” from the United States and Germany to inviting Ukraine to join the defense alliance without meeting the necessary preconditions, explaining that “ultimately, it will be the decision of the allies to invite Ukraine to join NATO.”

Before the summit, Stoltenberg expressed hope that Ukraine could join the alliance within the next ten years.

Another part of the Secretary General’s plan for long-term NATO commitments to Ukraine is a new support project called NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine, which was approved by NATO defense ministers in June.

About two dozen NATO nations are planning to pledge at a summit in Washington to accelerate efforts to bolster Ukraine’s military and defense capabilities, even as Donald Trump looks set to become president of the United States, according to a draft statement seen by Bloomberg News.

The countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, will confirm their commitment to meet within the next six months to agree on a roadmap for the development of Ukrainian forces in the future until 2027 and to continue strengthening these forces until the 2030s.

The primary goal of the so-called Ukraine agreement is to support Kyiv’s immediate defense and security needs and also to ensure its ability to deter future acts of aggression.

The arrangement brings together allies who have concluded bilateral security agreements with Kyiv in recent months, including Italy, Canada, Spain and the three Baltic states.

“NATO is good for Europe, but it is also good for the United States,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said yesterday. “It makes it stronger and safer because NATO gives the United States something that the major powers don’t have — more than 30 friends and allies.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for Germany sending air defense systems to his country.

“Thank you, Olaf, for the air defense systems,” Zelensky told Scholz during a meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

The German Armed Forces recently delivered three Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

Scholz is pressing other NATO allies to provide Ukraine with more protection.