NATO Summit | Niinistö in Vilnius: Ukraine’s NATO membership will not happen while the war is going on

Republic president Sauli Niinistö leads the Finnish delegation at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. It is the first time that Finland participates in the NATO summit as a full member of the military alliance.

On Wednesday afternoon, the first meeting of the new NATO-Ukraine Council began in Vilnius. The meeting was attended by the leaders of NATO countries as well as Ukraine and Sweden.

Niinistö is scheduled to speak to the media on Wednesday after 4 p.m. HS shows Ilta-Sanomit’s broadcast from the spot and follows the occasion moment by moment in this article.

