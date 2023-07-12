Wednesday, July 12, 2023
NATO Summit | Niinistö in Vilnius: Ukraine's NATO membership will not happen while the war is going on

July 12, 2023
in World Europe
NATO Summit | Niinistö in Vilnius: Ukraine’s NATO membership will not happen while the war is going on

Policy|NATO Summit

Niinistö is scheduled to speak to the media on Wednesday after 4 p.m. HS follows the occasion moment by moment in this article.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö leads the Finnish delegation at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. It is the first time that Finland participates in the NATO summit as a full member of the military alliance.

On Wednesday afternoon, the first meeting of the new NATO-Ukraine Council began in Vilnius. The meeting was attended by the leaders of NATO countries as well as Ukraine and Sweden.

Niinistö is scheduled to speak to the media on Wednesday after 4 p.m. HS shows Ilta-Sanomit’s broadcast from the spot and follows the occasion moment by moment in this article.

HS will also monitor the meeting on site in Vilnius. You can find an updated follow-up on the rest of the NATO summit in Vilnius from here.

The NATO summit will be held in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö represented Finland on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron next to him. Picture: Kalle Koponen / HS

