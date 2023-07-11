NATO Summit | NATO showed Ukraine the way to membership – Ukraine’s expectations about the schedule were not met

According to NATO’s statement, it is possible to invite Ukraine to join “when the member countries agree and the conditions are met”. Ukraine would have hoped for more.

Vilnius

“Ukraine the future is in NATO”, announced the member countries of the military alliance NATO in their joint statement At the Vilnius Summit.

One of the most difficult questions on the agenda of the summit is whether Ukraine can become a member of NATO. It will be difficult as long as the Russian war of aggression continues, because the NATO countries do not want to end up being a direct party to the war.

On Tuesday, an attempt was made to give an answer to membership that would be acceptable to everyone, but the formulations jointly recorded by the NATO countries are cautious.

According to the statement, it is possible to invite Ukraine to join “when the member countries are unanimous and the conditions are met”.

Ukraine would like more, and the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyi made that clear before arriving in Vilnius on Tuesday. He tweeted just before the start of the NATO Council session, that Ukraine deserves respect.

Zelenskyi accused NATO of insecurity “which is weakness”. He said he plans to speak openly about the issue at the summit.

“Now on the way to Vilnius, we have received signals that certain wordings will be discussed without Ukraine. I would like to emphasize that these words refer to the invitation to become a member of NATO, not to the membership of Ukraine,” Zelenskyi, feeling offended, wrote.

“It is unheard of and absurd that no timetable has been set for the membership invitation or Ukraine’s membership. And at the same time, unclear wording of ‘conditions’ is even attached to inviting Ukraine to become a member.”

Zelenskyi said he concluded that NATO is not ready for either, Ukraine’s invitation or membership. According to him, it opens up the possibility that Ukraine’s membership will be traded with Russia, and Russia will only get a reason to continue its war of aggression.

After coming to Vilnius, Zelenskyi appeared at a speech event that gathered thousands of Lithuanians.

NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg persistently defended NATO’s solutions in his own press conference after the meeting. According to him, the union agreed on a “strong, unified and positive message” and was able to point the way to membership.

According to Stoltenberg, Ukraine will receive a package from Vilnius, one part of which is a multi-year program for coordinating the Ukrainian armed forces with NATO.

Second, NATO will increase its political support by establishing a joint NATO-Ukraine Council, the first meeting of which will be on Wednesday with Zelenskyi present.

In addition, Stoltenberg said that the purpose is to remove Ukraine’s NATO membership preparatory program (Membership Action Plan), which, according to Stoltenberg, makes the membership process one-stage instead of two-stage, i.e. speeding it up.

“The most important thing is that Ukraine endures. It must be provided with military support. If Ukraine can’t stand it, there’s no point in discussing security guarantees and even membership,” Stoltenberg said.

According to Stoltenberg, one dimension of the membership conditions is that Ukraine is at war.

“While the war is going on, you cannot become a full member, all member countries agree on this,” said the Secretary General.

NATO stated already in 2008 at the meeting in Bucharest that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and that the program for membership will be prepared. According to Stoltenberg, now in Vilnius Ukraine gets clearly more than in Bucharest, when, for example, the membership training program has been dropped from the list of requirements.

Some of the NATO member countries, especially the so-called Bucharest Nine, i.e. the former Eastern European countries, would like NATO to raise its relations with Ukraine to a clear new level. Even these countries have still not wanted to outline any clear timetable for membership.

The opposite party is, among other things, cautious Germany, which has repeatedthat the period of membership is after the end of the war.

Also the President of the United States Joe Biden has taken a cautious line and focused more on supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia than on promoting the country’s integration with the West.

According to Stoltenberg, a few NATO member countries will have bilateral negotiations with Ukraine in Vilnius on arrangements that guarantee continuous support to Ukraine. It is about the G7 countries, which include Italy, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain and the United States.

There is no information about the concrete content of the arrangements yet, and they were told about them only after the meeting in Vilnius.

Vilnius is the first NATO summit where Finland is a full member. This often came up during the first day of the meeting.

President Sauli Niinistö said when he came to the meeting that Monday’s news about the progress of Sweden’s NATO membership is also good news for Finland. According to Niinistö, it is a signal of NATO’s unity.

Niinistö believes that Turkey and Hungary will ratify Sweden’s membership quite quickly. “The most important thing is that now there is a green light.”