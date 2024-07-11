NATO’s Anti-Putin Shield: F-16 and 40 Billion to Ukraine. Meloni: “Italy’s Support to Kiev Continues, But It Must Be Targeted and Effective”

War in Ukraine, military support and new international balances: these are the key points that were put on the table at the NATO summit held in the USA. The eyes of the world were on Washington where the decisions taken have outlined new corridors of international politics and defense strategies. Between reassurances, promises of strengthening and guidelines for the future, the heads of state and government of the member countries have openly discussed the path to follow, outlining a horizon of collaboration and support towards Kiev.

In the final declaration of the summit, it was unequivocally reaffirmed that Allies’ support for the Ukrainian causeemphasizing the irreversible path that leads Kiev towards NATO membership. Although the lack of a defined timeframe was underlined, the message conveyed was clear: Ukraine will be welcomed into the Alliance when the conditions are ripe and all Allies agree. This commitment represents a declaration of intent and a significant political signal, demonstrating international solidarity no longer just in words but projected towards concrete achievements.

The United States played a key role in ensuring further forms of support to Kiev, announcing the departure of the previously promised F-16 jets from Denmark and the Netherlands. These aircraft will be operational in Ukrainian skies before the end of the summer, representing a significant contribution to the country’s defense against Russian attacks. OIn addition to the military buildup, a large financial assistance package of more than 40 billion euros was confirmed, which was welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This support demonstrates the broad consensus and solidarity that Ukraine receives from NATO allies, underlining a strategy of collaboration that goes far beyond mere declarations.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, highlighted the strong commitment from the Alliance to bolster its forces along the eastern flank, describing the deployment as the most extensive defence plan since the Cold War. This move, intended as a deterrent against any further aggression, symbolizes the allies’ determination to preserve the security and stability of the area. This strengthening of the defensive posture complements the support to Kiev, outlining an increasingly robust collective security framework.

From Italy, Prime Minister GGeorgia Meloni reiterated the country’s continued support for the Ukrainian cause, but stressed the need for such support to be targeted and effective. This approach reflects Rome’s willingness to contribute constructively to the resolution of the conflict, focusing on actions that can truly make a difference on the ground and in the broader international context.

The Washington summit therefore marked a turning point in the path of support to Ukraine, charting a clear course for the next steps of the Atlantic Alliance. From military commitment, financial support and prospects for future membership, the message is clear: the unity and resolve of the Allies remains solid in the face of the challenges posed by the war in Ukraine.

Leaders reaffirm transatlantic bond: ‘Together in the face of Russian aggression’

“NATO was founded to preserve peace, and remains the strongest alliance in history today.” This is what is written in the closing statement. “We stand side by side in the light of a brutal war of aggression on the European continent, at a critical moment for our security: we reaffirm the transatlantic bond between our countries,” reads the statement, in which the leaders underline that NATO remains a “unique, essential and indispensable platform for coordination and action on all issues related to collective security.”

MELONI’S SMILEYS AT THE NATO SUMMIT

Russian invasion destroyed Euro-Atlantic peace and stability

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has “destroyed” peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area, seriously endangering global security, it continues. “Russia remains the most significant and direct threat to the security of the Allies,” the note continues, which also reiterates the “asymmetric threat” from terrorist organizations.

New envoy for the South to be chosen

NATO leaders also agreed to designate a special representative for the southern flank, but did not specify his name. The document also states that, together with Jordan, “we have decided to open a liaison office with NATO in Amman.”

Stoltenberg: 40 billion euros minimum base for Ukrainian security

At a press conference, Stoltenberg added: “We have agreed on a financial commitment to help Ukraine build a force that can defeat Russian aggression today and deter it tomorrow. We have agreed that 40 billion euros is a minimum baseline by next year and to ensure sustainable financing for Ukraine.” Speaking about the new military commitments, Stoltenberg said: “This will not make NATO a party to the conflict, but it will help Ukraine uphold its right to self-defense.”

Biden: “Ukraine can and will stop Russia”

US President Joe Biden, addressing the issue of Ukraine, got to the heart of NATO’s commitment. “Russia is failing in the war in Ukraine,” he said. “Putin thought he could bring down NATO, which is stronger than ever today: Ukraine is still a free and independent country, and will continue to be so after the war. Ukraine, together with NATO, can and will stop Russia.”

From USA-Germany-Italy-Romania new air defenses in Kiev

The US president, appearing energetic and convincing, to dispel the fears of the day before, then announced a “historic donation”. The United States, he said, together with Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Italy “will provide Ukraine with equipment for five additional strategic air defense systems and in the coming months the United States and our partners intend to provide Ukraine with dozens of additional tactical air defense systems”.

Meloni: “Italy’s support to Kiev continues, but must be targeted and effective”

NATO must continue to support the legitimate self-defense of Ukraine, and with it the respect of the international system, without which we would all live a season of chaos. This was stated by the President of the Council, Giorgia Meloni. The Prime Minister stated that Italian support “will continue, but it must be targeted and effective, at the same time avoiding duplication, because 96 out of 100 citizens of the European Union are also citizens of a NATO nation, and the national budget we draw from is always the same”.

Meloni: “Defense systems in Kiev to protect civilians and infrastructure”

Giorgia Meloni, speaking to the press, explained how the Italian government has focused “a lot on an extremely important issue, which is air defense because it means defending above all civilians and critical infrastructures that Russia continues to attack, as we saw yesterday with a pediatric hospital hit in Kiev and children with cancer in the middle of the street.

Meloni: “Italy’s defense spending trajectory is increasing”

Giorgia Meloni then added: “Italy is now able to announce that the trajectory of defense spending in 2024 is increasing. 2% is among our objectives, but it is not the only one. We must also work on an innovative and competitive defense industry, which benefits from the complementarity between NATO and the EU”.

Meloni: “Special envoy for the South is good news”

Italy is “on the front line in defense of the Eastern allies” but “we cannot be left alone in the defense of the southern front of the Alliance. It is equally fundamental in the context of the hybrid and global threat that we face”. This is one of Meloni’s messages. The “designation of a Special Representative for the South is good news and a starting point. Italy will continue to work so that, in the interest of all, our priorities are adapted to a world that is changing”, added the Prime Minister, according to what has been learned.

Tajani: “Meloni asked for an Italian for the Southern Nato flank”

“The appointment of the NATO special envoy for the Southern flank is an important decision, it was an Italian battle and we believe it is right that an Italian be chosen for that role, Giorgia Meloni also said this today to Mark Rutte” (the new NATO secretary general designate). This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, on the sidelines of the NATO summit. “I believe it is right for the role that Italy has, also for the number of soldiers it has in NATO missions. It would be a recognition of our country”, he added, specifying that he does not know when the name will be announced.

Meloni: “We will respect the commitment of 2% of GDP for defense in our time and possibilities”

Meloni then reiterated that Italy “will keep its commitments” to spend 2% of GDP on defense “obviously with the time and possibilities we have” and also considering “the country’s overall commitment to NATO”, where we are “among the largest contributors of personnel in almost all missions and peacekeeping operations because our know-how is in great demand”.

Trump: “Europe should send 100 billion to Kiev to match the US”

“The United States is paying the most to help Ukraine”: Europe should send Kiev 100 billion dollars to “match” the US. Donald Trump says this on his social Truth, without saying where the calculation comes from. The former president then takes credit for the current strength of NATO, noting how “billions of dollars” have rained down on the alliance after his pressure.

Italy-Germany-France-Poland Agreement on Long-Range Capability

Meanwhile, France, Germany, Italy and Poland will sign a letter of intent on the so-called Elsa (European Long-Range Strike Approach) on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Thursday. The French embassy in Washington announced this, explaining that “Elsa aims to improve our ability as Europeans to develop, produce and provide capabilities in the field of long-range strikes, which are sorely needed to deter and defend our continent.” The defense ministers of the four countries are expected to attend the signing ceremony.

NATO, Kremlin: “Measures to counter serious threat”

Russia is planning “measures” to “counter the serious threat” posed by NATO, which is considered “in fact fully involved in the conflict around Ukraine”. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian agencies. “We are obliged to analyze very thoroughly the decisions taken at the Washington summit, the discussions that took place, to analyze very carefully the text of the declaration adopted “they constitute a very serious threat to national security” that “will require us to take thoughtful, coordinated and effective measures to contain NATO”, he said.

Moscow, we will give military response to US missiles in Germany

“The nature of our response” to plans to deploy US missiles in Germany “will be determined calmly and professionally. Beyond any doubt, the military has already taken note” and “we will first formulate a military response to this new game without anxiety and emotions,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by Interfax.

Italy signs defense agreement with France-Germany-Poland

On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto signed with his counterparts from France, Germany and Poland the letter of intent on the so-called Elsa (European Long-Range Strike Approach), the plan aimed at “improving our ability, as Europeans, to develop, produce and provide capabilities in the field of long-range strikes, which are extremely necessary to deter and defend our continent”. This was learned by ANSA.