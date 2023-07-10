The NATO summit will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Information on the progress of Sweden’s NATO membership is expected as early as Monday, when Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

NATO countries leaders will gather this week in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, when the summit of the military alliance takes place on 11-12 July.

It is the first time that Finland participates in the NATO summit as a full member of the military alliance. The Finnish delegation is headed by the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö. In addition to him, the foreign minister will go to Vilnius Elina Valtonen (kok) and the Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (cook).

HS follows the events of the summit closely on the spot in Vilnius.

The summit officially starts on Tuesday. However, news about the progress of Sweden’s NATO membership is expected on Monday, when the prime minister Ulf KristerssonPresident of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meet in Vilnius.