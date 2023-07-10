Monday, July 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

NATO Summit | Kristersson arrived at the Turkey meeting: “Important, first, good discussion, I believe”

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
NATO Summit | Kristersson arrived at the Turkey meeting: “Important, first, good discussion, I believe”

Foreign countries|NATO Summit

The NATO summit will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Information on the progress of Sweden’s NATO membership is expected as early as Monday, when Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

NATO countries leaders will gather this week in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, when the summit of the military alliance takes place on 11-12 July.

It is the first time that Finland participates in the NATO summit as a full member of the military alliance. The Finnish delegation is headed by the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö. In addition to him, the foreign minister will go to Vilnius Elina Valtonen (kok) and the Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (cook).

HS follows the events of the summit closely on the spot in Vilnius.

The summit officially starts on Tuesday. However, news about the progress of Sweden’s NATO membership is expected on Monday, when the prime minister Ulf KristerssonPresident of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meet in Vilnius.

See also  Senate approves salary adjustment for president, vice, parliamentarians and ministers - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius on the eve of the NATO summit on Monday. Picture: PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP

#NATO #Summit #Kristersson #arrived #Turkey #meeting #Important #good #discussion

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The court sent the Russians who attacked the lawyer Ponomarev with green paint to the pre-trial detention center

The court sent the Russians who attacked the lawyer Ponomarev with green paint to the pre-trial detention center

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result