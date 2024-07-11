Political scientist Konstantin Khudoley: NATO will not include Ukraine in the defense perimeter

The key outcome of the July 9-11 summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Washington was the alliance’s unwillingness to take significant steps toward Ukraine’s membership and inclusion in its security space. At the same time, NATO countries have made long-term commitments to provide military support to Ukraine to mitigate the possible consequences of former US President Donald Trump’s return to office as a result of the November elections. Konstantin Khudoley, head of the Department of European Studies at the Faculty of International Relations at St. Petersburg State University and member of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), told Lenta.ru about this.

NATO has secured long-term support for Ukraine

The key decision of the NATO summit was the promise to allocate at least 40 billion euros to Ukraine in military aid in 2025.

The final declaration of the summit included added special assurances of long-term support for Ukraine, including commitments to provide weapons and to bear the costs of training military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Photo: Ken Cedeno/Reuters

However, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg declined to guarantee long-term assistance on the sidelines of the event. According to him, the issue is about trying to make support for Ukraine more predictable and stable.

There are no guarantees, but by giving NATO this role [по координации военной помощи Украине]we will get more predictability and fewer failures. Jens StoltenbergNATO Secretary General

At the same time, according to Konstantin Khudoley, the decision taken should not be considered declarative. The political scientist noted the consolidation of financial obligations for 2025 and allowed for an annual revision of the amount allocated by NATO countries.

The summit did not bring significant changes on the issue of Ukraine’s membership in NATO

One of the key issues of the event was the discussion of Ukraine’s accession to NATO. Before the event, the Ukrainian authorities had repeatedly called for significant steps in this matter: in particular, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called membership in the alliance one of the criteria for the country’s “real victory” in the conflict with Russia.

Related materials:

The final declaration of the summit included a clause on Ukraine’s “irreversible path to the alliance” and support for the country in carrying out necessary reforms. However, it was emphasized that NATO “will be able” to invite Ukraine only when all member countries of the association agree to this decision.

Ukraine’s Future Is in NATO

As Konstantin Khudoley notes, the NATO anniversary summit did not actually bring about any significant changes in the issue of the country’s membership in the organization. The political scientist emphasized that the alliance will maintain military support for Ukraine, but will not include the country in its own security space.

Despite all the desire to help Ukraine, the US and its allies do not plan to include Ukraine in the Western defense perimeter Konstantin KhudoleyProfessor of the Faculty of International Relations, St. Petersburg State University

NATO countries have promised to provide Ukraine with air defense systems

During the summit, US President Joe Biden announced the transfer of “dozens of Western air defense systems” to Ukraine as military aid from the alliance. As it became known, this concerns the supply of ground-based missile systems NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS T-SLM, IRIS T-SLS, as well as anti-aircraft self-propelled guns Gepard.

Photo: Yves Herman / Reuters

As Konstantin Khudoley suggested, such statements by NATO leaders indicate the priority of military support for Ukraine by the alliance countries. The expert noted that the current situation requires, first of all, the provision of air defense systems to Ukraine.

Containing Russia remains NATO’s priority

Military aid to Ukraine was also discussed in the broader context of containing Russia, with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas announcing that Russia would be a long-term threat to the Western world.

The comprehensive threat that Russia poses to NATO will remain in the long term

Unrest in the Alliance caused also deepening relations between Russia and Belarus. Belarus is said to “continue to facilitate” the special military operation in Ukraine.

Related materials:

Konstantin Khudolei believes that the decisions taken demonstrate NATO’s readiness to contain Russia not only at the expense of Ukraine. The expert highlighted the entry of Finland and Sweden into the alliance, as well as agreements on the use of military facilities on Finnish territory by the US.

NATO summit prepares for Donald Trump’s return

The summit has acquired special importance in connection with the possible victory of former US President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential elections. His potential accession to power is causing concern among European politicians given the statements about the revision of the US role in NATO. In particular, the publication Politico, citing sources, reported on Trump’s plans to reduce the transfer of intelligence to allies in the bloc if elected.

Related materials:

Konstantin Khudoley emphasized that the debate about the role of the United States in NATO has been going on since the organization was created. He mentioned the debate between former US President Harry Truman, under whom the country joined the alliance, and Dean Acheson, who held the post of Secretary of State in his administration and opposed this decision. The expert noted that the American leader can significantly influence the degree of interaction between the United States and the alliance.

In all these disputes, none of us forgot who the president was. Dean Achesonformer US Secretary of State

As the political scientist notes, after the former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte took office as NATO Secretary General, certain tactical changes are still possible in the alliance’s policy while maintaining the strategic line. The expert emphasized Rutte’s ability to compromise in the difficult conditions of forming party coalitions.