NATO is an important alliance, especially in times of crisis. The delivery of F-16 jets to Ukraine proves, especially in times of war, that NATO remains agile.
Washington, DC – The NATOThe 50th anniversary in Washington is a celebration with a depressive note. An example of this is the relief that the 81-year-old host Joe Biden was able to read his speech from the teleprompter without making any mistakes. Many of his guests are thinking of one thing in particular: the stubbornness of this US president, who wants to continue to govern at the age of 86, threatens to bring a man to power who could destroy NATO. Hardly in the sense that the USA will really leave NATO.
But Donald Trump, with his re-election becoming increasingly likely, will no longer be content to demand that NATO partners adhere to the two percent target, as he did during his first term.
One scenario is that Trump will buy the continued existence of the nuclear umbrella over Europe with a total conventional withdrawal. In other words, Germany in particular would have to invest much, much more money in conventional defense – and this at a time when coffers are increasingly empty, when the money is urgently needed elsewhere for pensions, economic stimulus or the health system.
This anniversary is a farewell to the post-war world order. But NATO is also urgently needed in the new era with its aggressive autocrats. The decision to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this summer proves that the 75-year-old is still agile. In this anniversary year, no one is debating whether NATO has become superfluous.
