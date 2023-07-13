NATO Summit | In his speech, Biden, who performed forcefully, sent a message to Russia: “We will not waver”

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, who spoke gravely and calmly in Vilnius, emphasized the unity of NATO and the importance of the strong relationship between the United States and Europe at a turning point in the world. Biden will travel from Vilnius to Finland on Wednesday evening.

12.7. 21:33

Vilnius

UkraineN support endures, and NATO is more united than ever. Russia misjudges to believe otherwise.

That was the President of the United States in a nutshell Joe Biden message when he spoke on Wednesday evening before his trip to Finland in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

“We will not waver!” Biden, who spoke forcefully, almost shouted as the audience of at least a thousand people cheered.

The audience, many students, waved American, Lithuanian and Ukrainian flags in the evening sun in the courtyard of the university, founded in 1579, in Vilnius’ Old Town.

Serious despite the theme, the relaxed Biden also made the listeners laugh during his twenty-minute speech.

The president also emphasized his own role as a nurturer of multilateralism and the connection between the United States and Europe.

Among other things, he recalled that during his time as a senator he supported the NATO membership of the Baltic countries.

“Wasn’t I brilliant in doing that,” he said, collecting points from the audience.

Biden extended his message about the importance of multilateralism to, in addition to supporting Ukraine, also to combating climate change and poverty, for example. He said the world is at a turning point and the decisions made now will affect far into the future.

The president also sent a strong message from Russia’s neighboring country to Vladimir Putin.

Biden said that when he started the war, Putin believed that NATO would fall apart and its unity would crumble in the first test. Putin believed that democratic leaders were weak.

“But he believed wrongly.”

80 years old Biden spoke convincingly and with a strong grip. There was no sign of fatigue.

At the meeting in Vilnius on Tuesday, the fact that Biden missed the leaders’ dinner attracted attention. In the US media, Biden’s age and health are constant topics of conversation, so the case raised some headlines.

The dinner was not originally on Biden’s schedule, although other leaders attended. The White House justified the absence by saying that Biden has four full working days and that, among other things, he was preparing a speech, The NBC news channel reported.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, attended the NATO summit in Vilnius. On Wednesday, he will travel to Finland, where he will meet President Sauli Niinistö and participate in the US-Nordic Summit.

In his speech Biden also briefly highlighted Finland’s recent membership and thanked the agreement that was reached on Sweden’s NATO path with Turkey.

“The strength of our unity cannot be denied,” he said in reference to NATO.

“NATO is stronger, more vibrant and yes, more united than ever in its history.”

Right of course, the NATO countries were not united during the Vilnius meeting and the agreement required efforts.

During the meeting, there was disagreement between the countries, among other things, about what Ukraine can be promised for its NATO membership. Of course, a compromise was found in Vilnius.

Before his trip to Europe, Biden promised Ukraine grape leases, which also raised questions in partner countries.

It can still be considered quite clear that Biden himself has played a role affecting the unity of the union compared to his predecessor, the president to Donald Trumpwhich threatened the withdrawal of the United States from NATO and caused outrage in Europe.

I will speak after finishing, Biden apparently went straight to the airport. He is scheduled to arrive in Helsinki on Wednesday evening after ten.

On Thursday, Biden will have a bilateral meeting with the president Sauli Niinistön with. After this, a joint summit between the Nordic countries and the United States will be held.

Biden is the seventh US president to visit Finland. The last time the president visited Finland Donald Trump in 2018.