Tuesday, July 9, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

NATO Summit | Häkkänen: The discussion about Biden’s health will not affect the meeting

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 9, 2024
in World Europe
0
NATO Summit | Häkkänen: The discussion about Biden’s health will not affect the meeting
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

HS follows the NATO summit moment by moment in this updated article.

Military alliance The NATO summit will take place on 9–11 July in Washington, USA.

HS follows the summit moment by moment in this article.

The central themes of the meeting include supporting Ukraine and how NATO strengthens its own defense.

However, a lot of attention is paid to the internal politics of the United States and the debate about the president Joe Biden about the future in the presidential race.

NATO is celebrating its 75th anniversary in Washington. The celebration ceremony will be held on Tuesday in the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, the place where the North Atlantic Treaty was signed in April 1949.

The actual meeting days are Wednesday and Thursday.

The Finnish delegation is headed by the President of the Republic Alexander Stubb. The foreign minister will also participate in the meeting Elina Valtonen (kok) and the Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (cook).

#NATO #Summit #Häkkänen #discussion #Bidens #health #affect #meeting

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]