NATO Summit

Military alliance The NATO summit will take place on 9–11 July in Washington, USA.

The central themes of the meeting include supporting Ukraine and how NATO strengthens its own defense.

However, a lot of attention is paid to the internal politics of the United States and the debate about the president Joe Biden about the future in the presidential race.

NATO is celebrating its 75th anniversary in Washington. The celebration ceremony will be held on Tuesday in the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, the place where the North Atlantic Treaty was signed in April 1949.

The actual meeting days are Wednesday and Thursday.

The Finnish delegation is headed by the President of the Republic Alexander Stubb. The foreign minister will also participate in the meeting Elina Valtonen (kok) and the Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (cook).