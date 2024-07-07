NATO Summit|Finnish President Stubb, Foreign Minister Valtonen and Defense Minister Häkkänen will participate in the annual summer meeting of the military association.

Military alliance This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of NATO. The third quarter of a century will be celebrated this week in Washington, where the representatives of the NATO countries gather for the annual summer summit.

The three-day meeting starts on Tuesday and ends on Thursday.

Shadows fall over the alliance from two directions. In the east, the war in Ukraine continues, and in the west, the unity of NATO is threatened by the internal political turmoil of two key member states.

Known in the United States for its close relationship with NATO Donald Trump can march to a second term in the White House, and in France Marine Le Pen the far-right National Alliance looks set to take control of the lower house of parliament.

The main topics of the meeting are strengthening NATO’s defense, support for Ukraine and cooperation with NATO’s partners. There is hope that Ukraine’s support would be transferred more to the guidance of NATO and secured in the long term.

of Washington on the eve of the meeting, the outgoing Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg sought to allay fears.

“I believe that regardless of the outcome of the election, the United States will continue to be a strong NATO ally because it is in the security policy interests of the United States,” Stoltenberg told the news agency AFP at the end of June.

Stoltenberg has proposed that the member states should commit to guarantee at least EUR 40 billion in annual support to Ukraine. The member states have been reluctant to strictly commit to a certain amount for several years. However, the member states consider the amount to be achievable, he said Bloomberg.

On the eve of the summit, NATO elected its new Secretary General Mark Rutten, 57, who will succeed Stoltenberg, the longtime leader of the military alliance. Rutte will start in October. Rutte has gained a reputation as a “Trump whisperer” based on the way he has gotten along with the former president of the United States.

Finland participates in the NATO summer summit for the second time as a full member country. Finland is represented by the president Alexander StubbMinister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen (kok) and the Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (cook).

Finland’s goal is that the meeting would build a bridge for Ukraine towards NATO membership.

“That bridge is being built in Washington. Certainly, the wording will be a step further than what was in Vilnius last year,” said President Stubb at a press conference in Finland.

The answers to the most significant NATO questions for Finland were already received before the summer summit. At the NATO defense minister’s meeting in June, it became clear that Finland and Sweden are going under Norfolk’s leadership ladder in NATO. The issue is expected to be sealed at the summit.

The defense cooperation agreement between Finland and the United States, or the DCA agreement, also got its seal the week before the meeting, when President Stubb approved it on Friday.

The heads of state of the NATO countries will meet the president of the United States Joe Biden dinner on Wednesday, July 10, at the White House. Spouse of the President Suzanne Innes-Stubb participates in the afternoon and evening program of the meeting.