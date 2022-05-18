NATO | Such is Finland’s application to NATO word for word, this is how the membership negotiations will proceed

The delegation representing Finland in the NATO membership negotiations will be led by Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) and its Deputy Chairman will be Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (Central).

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) signed Finland’s NATO application on Tuesday evening. The President of the Republic decided to send the application letter Sauli Niinistö on the proposal of the Government at a joint meeting of the Government and the President.

Such is the case with the Secretary General of NATO To Jens Stoltenberg addressed English letter from word to word:

Your Excellency, the President of the Republic of Finland has decided to confirm the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Finland’s interest in accede to the North Atlantic Treaty and in engaging in the accession talks with NATO. The Parliament of Finland was heard in the process. I therefore have the Honor to convey this interest to you on behalf of the Government of Finland. I would also like to confirm that Finland’s decision to apply for NATO membership enjoys wide Parliamentary and public support. Yours sincerely, Pekka Haavisto Minister for Foreign Affairs Finland

Freely in Finnish, the text of the application reads as follows:

Dear Receiver, The President of the Republic of Finland has decided to confirm to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Finland’s interest in joining the North Atlantic Treaty and in entering into accession negotiations with NATO. The Finnish Parliament was consulted in the process. I therefore have the honor to convey this interest to you on behalf of the Finnish Government. I would also like to say that Finland’s decision to apply for NATO membership enjoys broad parliamentary and public support. With respect Pekka Haavisto foreign minister Finland

Foreign minister Haavisto told STT on Tuesday that the letter would be delivered to NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday. The letter will be delivered by the Finnish Ambassador to NATO Klaus Korhonen. Finland and Sweden will submit their applications for NATO membership to Stoltenberg on Wednesday at nine o’clock Finnish time.

In the same At the meeting at which it was decided to send a letter to NATO, President Niinistö also decided, on a proposal from the Government, to send a delegation to Finland’s NATO membership negotiations.

According to the decision of the Government, the delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and its Deputy Chairman will be the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (middle).

In addition to Haavisto and Kaikkonen, the members of the delegation will include the Secretary of State Jukka Salovaara from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Undersecretary of State Kai Sauer from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chief Justice Kaija Suvanto from the State Department, National Security Authority (NSA) Anu Laamanen from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Head of Unit Minna Laajava from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Klaus Korhonen from the Special Representation to NATO, Head of Department Janne Kuusela from the Ministry of Defense, Director of Legislation Hanna Nordström from the Ministry of Defense, Head of Unit Otto Saxén from the Ministry of Defense, Strategy Manager Kim the Arctic Ocean from the General Staff of the Defense Forces, Chief Budget Officer Mika Niemelä from the Ministry of Finance, CFO Risto Hakoila from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and CFO Kristiina Olsson from the Ministry of Defense.

In addition, the decision authorized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to appoint the necessary experts for the delegation.

Delegation The task is to represent Finland in the accession negotiations between Finland and NATO, which will start soon after Finland’s letter arrives in Brussels.

According to a memorandum from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the subject, accession talks will be divided into five areas. These include political issues, legal issues, resource issues, information security issues, and defense and military issues.

Following the accession discussions, the President of the Republic will decide on the basis of a separate proposal for a resolution of the Government to submit a letter of intent to join the Finnish Military Union to NATO. This letter of intent would set out accession commitments linked to the various aspects of the accession discussions.

Once the letter of intent has been submitted to NATO, the ratification round begins, during which each NATO member state must accept Finland’s membership.

HS: n NATO officials interviewed are in the past assessed a day of actual discussions, but it takes between one and two weeks, among other things, to prepare documents and revise matters.

In order to speed up the negotiations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must: provided in advance NATO is bound by international agreements that may be relevant to Finland’s membership.

Correction 17.5. at 7.16 pm: Foreign Minister Haavisto signed the application on Tuesday, not Wednesday, as the news had previously erroneously read.

Correction 18.5. at 08.40: The decision to set up a delegation was made by the President of the Republic Niinistö on the proposal of the Government, not the Government, as the news had previously erroneously read.