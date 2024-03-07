NATO | Stubb saw a message to the East in the NATO exercises and symbolism in his visit

On Thursday, Alexander Stubb made his first visit abroad as president of the Republic to Finland for the historic NATO exercises in Norway. Sweden's NATO membership brought more symbolism to the day. “It means a lot to me personally,” Stubb said

Symbolism was strong when the president of the republic Alexander Stubb made his first trip abroad in his position on Thursday.

The choice of the president of a recent NATO country was a working visit to the Northern Norwegian Basin, for NATO's large Nordic Response military exercise. The state visit to Sweden will follow only in April.

Stubb referred to his friendship with the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støren with since the time of foreign minister.

“But also the fact that the Finnish president's first working visit is aimed at a NATO exercise has a somewhat symbolic and historical tone”, Stubb stated at the press conference of Gahr Støren with.

This described Stubb's visit in honor of Norway.

The principals spoke to the media on the Norwegian Coast Guard's new vessel KV Bjørnøya off Alta. Temperatures were positive, but freezing cold.

A small glimpse of the changing conditions of the Arctic region was seen when Stubb, who arrived in front of the media without a jacket, had to ask for extra clothing in the middle of everything.

Of history There was a lot of noise in the day also because Sweden finally became a member of NATO on Thursday.

According to the heads of state, the intention was initially that the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson would have accompanied the duo to visit the military training area.

Now he was taking care of finalizing the membership in Washington.

Stubb and Gahr Støre said they spoke with Kristersson by phone and congratulated him on his membership.

Stubb described that a similar moment would not have been expected a couple of years ago after Sweden's 200-year period of neutrality. NATO membership has historical significance, he said.

“It also means a lot to me personally.”

“I think that all of us in Pohjola have belonged to NATO. Our value base is similar and it supports our safety,” said Stubb.

Led by Norway and Nordic Response, taking place in the northern parts of Norway, Sweden and Finland, is the largest participation in an international exercise abroad in the history of the Defense Forces.

4,100 Finns will participate in the exercise, who will train for the first time as a member of NATO in the joint defense of the alliance's territories.

From Finland's point of view, the exercise is a clear milestone, which Stubb's visit also underlined.

In the exercise, there has been an attack on NATO territory, which triggers actions according to the fifth article of the alliance's founding treaty.

Russia is not directly named as an opponent. It is still clear what Nordic Response is preparing for.

NATO has named Russia as its most important threat, along with terrorism.

From Stubb was asked if it was possible that Russia would attack in the future.

He said that this is the first time that Finland is training in an exercise in accordance with Article 5 of NATO. Needless to say, such large-scale exercises send a message, he said.

“That message is of course a deterrent that we should not be attacked.”

“Of course, part of this exercise is also preparing for Russia to attack.”

RUSSIAN Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev commented earlier that NATO's military exercise that has begun looks like training for an armed confrontation against Russia, reported a Russian news agency Interfax.

Norway's Gahr Støre stated that NATO is not a threat to anyone. The Nordic countries have the right to take care of their own defense.

“We have a neighbor who has launched a full-scale attack on another neighbor.”

To Finland the key thing in the Nordic Response exercise is that its troops are now training as part of NATO's chain of command, unlike before.

In the exercise, the troops are led from Norfolk, USA, i.e. the staff under which the Nordic countries have jointly wanted to belong in the future.

Finland has started its NATO campaign under the Brunssum headquarters in Holland. Norway, on the other hand, belongs to Norfolk.

Now, in the exercise, we will also gain experience in the cooperation of the Nordic countries under Norfolk.

Stubb said that in the discussions at Alta, the message about Finland's integration into the NATO command has been that it has gone really well. More extensive feedback will be received later.

The question Changes to NATO's command structure and, for example, possible subordinate staffs, will be discussed during the spring, and the solutions are to be approved at the NATO summit in Washington in July.

Finland has already announced that it is ready to host a ground forces sub-staff under Norfolk, just as Sweden is interested in a naval sub-staff. In the Nordic Respose exercise, Norway is responsible for the actions of the air force.

Stubb wanted to remind that future staff decisions are not guided by regional political issues, but purely by military political issues.

“That is, what is strategically the best solution from NATO's and our point of view. And at the moment, there seems to be a consensus emerging that the Nordic countries should be together from the point of view of overall defense.”

“And then probably the most natural place [Pohjoismaille] would be Norfolk.”

Regarding NATO's agenda, Stubb also told Alta that Finland supports the Dutch Prime Minister as the future Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte.

in Nordic response first of all, let's practice how the reinforcements would get from the Atlantic to the Nordic countries. That is, how to get help for the area.

In addition, we practice operating in difficult arctic conditions. Challenges in the area are, for example, variable weather and a sparse road network.

For broads for military vehicles, the roads are narrow. Although an accident or other unusual situation can stop traffic for a long time.

The leaders were also asked what kind of risk the northern infrastructure with its sparse road network poses to security

Gahr Støre said that in Norway's future new infrastructure plan, defense cooperation is specifically taken into account and that Norway would have the capacity to receive arrivals by sea, by air, and that troops can be moved in the territory of Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Stubb said he thinks it's important to invest in infrastructure in the north and Lapland.

A day during the period, the leaders also visited the field hospital. Finally, Stubb and Gahr Støre visited At the United States Marine Corps, where they were shown Himars launchers.

Stubb talked to the soldiers and asked about their backgrounds.

Finally, he joked that he himself had just been promoted from corporal to commander-in-chief.