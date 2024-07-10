NATO | Stubb in Washington: Putin will not stop unless he is stopped

NATO|Ukraine will receive more support from the summit than it has ever received before, President Alexander Stubb estimates.

Washington

Republic president Alexander Stubb commented on Russia’s Monday attack on a children’s hospital in Kiev by stating that Putin will not stop unless he is stopped.

“My analysis is quite simple. Russia and Putin will not stop because this war is too big for him to lose, and it’s about survival,” Stubb said at a press conference in Washington on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

“His rationale is very simple: He doesn’t like the West and Western values, including Ukraine, so he won’t stop unless he’s stopped,” Stubb said.

Stubbs and the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson commented on the attacks in their joint press conference. Stubb got Kristersson a ride to the NATO meeting after being late for his own flight on Monday.

“First they kidnap Ukrainian children and now they attack a children’s hospital [ – -] Horrible blows, far from the rules of war. I’m not surprised, but I’m very shocked,” Kristersson said.

Russia fired heavily at Ukraine on Monday, right under the NATO summit.

One of the missiles fired at Kyiv hit Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital, killing at least two people. According to Reuters, a total of 44 people were killed in airstrikes across the country.

Good the news from the summit is, according to Stubb, that Ukraine is getting “more support than it has ever received before”, according to many.

Stubb estimates that strong language will be used about Ukraine’s future NATO membership. He said that he personally believes that Ukraine’s NATO path is irreversible and that the meeting will create a bridge towards NATO. In addition, other support measures for Ukraine will be reported.

It is precisely the possible use of the word “irrevocable” in the final document of the meeting to refer to Ukraine’s NATO membership that, in light of the background discussions, has sparked discussion before the meeting.

“It’s strange that whenever there is even a slight feeling of war fatigue in the West, Putin attacks a school, a theater, a children’s hospital, an apartment block. In that sense, his timing was once again impeccable if he wants us to react strongly. And I’m sure we will,” Stubb said.

Mixed Stubb and Kristersson also briefly commented on the President of the United States Joe Biden the discussion around age and fitness.

Neither of them went to assess Biden’s state of health.

“We do not interfere in the internal politics of the United States,” Kristersson said and emphasized the good cooperation with the United States.

Stubb also emphasized the good cooperation with the United States and thanked, for example, how the United States was involved in the NATO process.

Swedish and Finland applied for NATO together, although Finland got a little bit ahead in the final stretch.

For Sweden, it is now the first summit meeting as a NATO country, and for Finland the second.

We also reached the summit together.

Stubb amused the listeners by describing what happened. He said that he had messaged Kristersson on Monday that there were bumps in the road.

Three routes had been tried after “an airline that I won’t name, but which is German” was late, he said.

Stubb then flew to Stockholm, from where we flew to Washington together.

“It was a good way to prepare for this meeting and exchange ideas,” Stubb said.