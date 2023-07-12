From left, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese; that of Japan, Fumio Kishida, the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg; New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins; and the president of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, this Wednesday at the NATO summit in Vilnius. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

The NATO summit in Vilnius has been led by the war launched by Russia against Ukraine, but this does not prevent the debate on how to face the rise of China from being very present at the table of the allies. For the second consecutive year, the leaders of four major democracies in the Asia-Pacific region – Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand – have been invited to the meeting of the Atlantic allies. Their presence is a symbol of the desire to strengthen ties between nations with democratic values. China has reacted by rejecting “NATO’s move to the East in the Asia-Pacific region” and warning that any action that threatens Beijing’s rights will trigger strong responses.

NATO cultivates relations with eastern democracies, but this does not mean that there is unity of intention among NATO members as to how far to develop this harmony. The United States pushes to strengthen a great network of democratic countries that face the challenges of the authoritarian powers and wants the Alliance to be one of the vehicles of this project. Specifically, Washington promotes a very firm attitude towards Beijing, displaying its mistrust of what it considers worrying Chinese attitudes. The main European partners share the concern, but are in favor of trying to avoid positions that fuel an escalation of tension.

This discrepancy, of a general geopolitical nature, is reflected within the Alliance. It surfaced in the negotiation of the new strategic concept that was approved at the Madrid summit last year, and has now resurfaced with the plan to set up a NATO administrative office in Japan. Tokyo has long wanted closer ties with its Atlantic allies, and recently the project seemed to take shape, with a clear push from Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, but it has finally been put on hold by explicit opposition from France, and implicit opposition from Germany and others. . Paris openly states that it would be a mistake to expand NATO’s presence in Asia-Pacific.

The position was expressed this Wednesday by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, assuring that he agrees that the Alliance has partners in other regions “but this remains the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The geography is clear: the Indo-Pacific is not the North Atlantic. The president stressed that, in his opinion, the alliance has made “the correct decision not to expand the areas of conflict because it is not the right time and because it is not the reason why we are here.”

Stoltenberg, for his part, insisted that the idea of ​​opening an office in Tokyo has been shelved for now, but that it remains on the table. China strongly criticized the project a few months ago.

What NATO has offered Japan is a cooperation program that plans to strengthen links in cybersecurity, space and information exchange. “No other partner is closer to NATO than Japan,” Stoltenberg said, stressing that “security is not regional, but global.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, has warned for some time that “the crisis in Ukraine today could be East Asia tomorrow”, especially in reference to the risks of a conflict around Taiwan. Tokyo backs Washington’s rhetoric about a democracies front and has seconded several of its moves to restrict key technology exports to Beijing.

The final communiqué from the Vilnius summit reaffirms language critical of China, in line with the position established at the summit the previous year, in Madrid, and the new Strategic Concept of the Alliance that was approved there. The text points out that Beijing “strives to subvert the rules-based international order”, denounces the “opacity” of its military development, its intentions and strategy, and warns that NATO is prepared to defend its common values. China has reacted angrily to this position and the Xinhua news agency has used the concept of “tentacle expansion” to refer to the Alliance’s relationship with the democracies of the Pacific.

Australia is another key country in the geometry against the Chinese rise. The Australian Government has opted for the constitution of an alliance with the US and the UK —Aukus— through which it will provide itself with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines and which also plans to cooperate in the development of hypersonic weapons. Canberra contributes to kyiv’s war effort, and in Vilnius Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed a new delivery of 30 Bushmaster armored transport vehicles.

South Korea, like Japan, has a representative office outside NATO headquarters in Brussels and is looking forward to the prospect of tightening ties, though it has so far been more cautious than Tokyo in terms of statements. public or monitoring of restrictive measures against China. The South Korean government has so far been reluctant to provide military support to Ukraine. The country faces pressure from allies, who have an interest in Seoul contributing in some way to the military supply effort to Ukraine, in view of its remarkable ammunition and weapons production capacity and the vast material accumulated in its arsenals by the tension of the unresolved conflict with the North.

Pyongyang fired a long-range rocket on Wednesday, on the closing day of the NATO summit, with the participation of the leaders of South Korea and Japan. According to the Japanese government, the missile flew for about 70 minutes and traveled a distance of about 1,000 kilometers.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.