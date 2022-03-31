Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillman

At the presentation of the annual report, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke primarily about the Ukraine war. © Kenzo Tribouillard/afp

Jens Stoltenberg uses the presentation of the NATO annual report to warn against further attacks by Russia on Ukraine.

the Nato* presents its annual report this Thursday. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will present the report on military spending in Brussels.

Mainly because of the Ukraine conflict* increases in military spending by NATO member states. That also applies to them USA* and that of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz* (SPD*) ruled Germany.

According to the NATO Secretary General, the defense alliance expects further attacks of Russia* on the Ukraine* the end.

+++ 1.47 p.m.: Mainly due to Russia’s aggressive behavior, NATO would continue to “strengthen its eastern flank”, according to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. That is why the presence in the East has been strengthened since 2014 and will continue to be expanded.

But the danger from Russia does not only threaten in the east. “We are also seeing more and more Moscow activity in the south, for example in Syria and on the borders of Turkey and Italy,” said Stoltenberg.

NATO insists on higher contributions from member states

+++ 1.42 p.m.: From NATO’s point of view, what the member states spend on their military is not enough. According to Stoltenberg, it would be a good sign that Germany wants to reach the two percent target at least soon. Now other countries like Italy and Denmark would have to follow suit.

+++ 1.37 p.m.: The admission of other countries to NATO, including Finland in particular, will also be discussed at the presentation of the annual report. Every country “has the right to apply for membership.” This applies to Finland as well as Sweden, which also recently considered joining.

NATO does not believe that Russia wants to end the Ukraine war

+++ 1:27 p.m.: Thanks to the support of NATO and its member states and allies, Ukraine’s army is “better equipped, better trained and in better condition than at any point in history,” Stoltenberg said. The defense alliance had the greatest of all prior to the President’s performance Volodymyr Zelenskyy* and the whole country, which initially managed to repel the Russian attack.

+++ 1.25 p.m.: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg thanks the Turkey* for arranging negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. “But we don’t have the feeling that Moscow wants to end this brutal, senseless war,” Stoltenberg said in response to a question from Deutsche Welle. One can already see that Russia would step up its attacks, especially in the Donbass.

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: “Russia lied for years”

+++ 1.20 p.m.: According to Jens Stoltenberg, NATO doubts the credibility of Russia’s president Wladimir Putin*. “Russia lied for years. According to our information, their troops are not retreating, but are regrouping. Also the pressure on Kyiv* did not subside. We have to expect further attacks,” said Stoltenberg.

+++ 1.15 p.m.: The security situation has “deteriorated dramatically” due to the behavior of Russia. “The invasion of Ukraine is shocking but not surprising,” said NATO Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg. The defense alliance had been preparing for this for years.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg enters the stage

+++ 1.10 p.m: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg enters the stage. The presentation of the annual report begins.

+++ 1:07 p.m.: The start of the press conference on NATO’s annual report, announced for 1 p.m., has been delayed.

Update, 12:51 p.m.: The press conference on NATO’s annual report is due to begin in a few minutes. A press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is planned.

Annual NATO report: Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks in Brussels

First report: BRUSSELS – In the midst of the biggest military crisis in Europe since the war in Yugoslavia, NATO publishes its annual report. The defense alliance will present its 2021 defense spending on Thursday at 1 p.m. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will take on the task.

After Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, NATO member states agreed to significantly increase their defense spending within ten years. Each country committed to devoting a total of two percent of national economic output to defense. Since then, however, only eleven of the 30 NATO countries have achieved this.

NATO presents annual report – military spending increases worldwide

In the 2020 annual report, the Federal Republic of Germany remained well below the two percent target. In that year, the Bundeswehr received only 1.56 percent of economic output. Chancellor Olaf Scholz had after the beginning of the Ukraine war* announced in the Bundestag to make a special fund available to the army. According to the Chancellor’s wishes, the Bundeswehr should receive an extra 100 billion euros. This is intended to close the gap to NATO’s two percent target by 2026. So far, no one in the traffic light coalition has explained where the money will come from.

NATO: Data from the world’s largest defense alliance

Surname North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) founding April 4, 1949 in Washington DC (USA) founding members USA, France, UK, Italy, Norway, Canada, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Portugal, Iceland, Luxembourg Headquarters Brussels Belgium) size 30 member states See also Börsenwoche: The war almost only knows losers on the stock exchange

The spending that NATO member states make on their defense varies widely. In the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Poland had significantly increased its military spending and in future intends to invest around three percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) in the army. Greece is currently investing the relatively largest share at 3.82 percent. The USA follows in second place with 3.52 percent.

NATO annual report: the ten member countries with the highest military spending

1. Greece: 3.82%

2. United States: 3.52%

3. Croatia: 2.79%

4. United Kingdom: 2.29%

5. Estonia: 2.28%

6. Latvia: 2.27%

7. Poland: 2.10%

8. Lithuania: 2.03%

9. Romania: 2.02%

10. France: 2.01%

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is staying longer

It should actually be the last time that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg presents the annual report of the defense alliance. The 63-year-old had planned to become the central bank governor of his native Norway in December. But the Ukraine war caused Stoltenberg to rethink. The veteran general will remain with the Defense Alliance until at least September 2023. In the “biggest security crisis in a generation”, NATO must remain strong, said the Secretary General, according to the dpa news agency. Stoltenberg has headed the transatlantic military alliance for almost eight years.

NATO was founded by twelve countries in 1949 and has gradually expanded since then. Up until 1999, 16 countries belonged to the defense alliance. Since then, NATO has almost doubled in size: 15 other states were added, all of which are in Eastern Europe. (dil/dpa) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA