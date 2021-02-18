New tenant in the White House, better sensations, reset and renewal letter with a horizon in 2030. That NATO, which in the last five years was ‘sparring’ for Donald Trump and leaders like the Frenchman Emmanuel Macron (that “is in death cerebral ‘who diagnosed him in November 2019) is claimed. He is beginning to come out of slack to seize “the unique opportunity to open a new chapter in relations between Europe and the United States.”

A whole declaration of intentions delivered from Brussels by its secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, at the first meeting of defense ministers (videoconference format) that was held this week with a new interlocutor from Washington. Lloyd Austin, in his debut suit as Secretary of Defense, wants a clean slate. “The United States intends to revitalize our relationship with the alliance,” confirmed a spokesperson.

So ‘hairs to the sea’ and mess. And the mess is “protecting the rule-based order, which is undermined by countries that do not share our values, such as Russia and China,” stressed Stoltenberg. The Pentagon spoke of safeguarding supply chains and technologies from “strategic competitors.” In the end, the same. Plain coincidence that is back in the news after the era of lurching in the transatlantic relationship.

But that has left many residues. The first, that of financing. In the two-day videoconference, progress in the fairer distribution of the load has been discussed again (Donald Trump’s perennial reproach to his allies). 2021 will be the seventh consecutive year of increased defense spending by European allies and Canada. According to the information provided by the NATO Secretary General, nine countries will already allocate 2% of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to defense compared to only three that did so in 2014.

The partners coordinate their action against the pressures derived from the policies of Russia and China



“Since that year, they have contributed a cumulative extra of $ 190 billion. And this year, twenty-four allies will meet the guideline of investing at least 20% of their defense budgets in new equipment. So we are making real progress, “stressed the Norwegian, who called to” continue to meet the commitments made. In short, to continue investing.

Another Trump legacy: the deployment of troops under the command of the Alliance in Afghanistan. The former president agreed with the Taliban at the end of last year to gradually withdraw troops. And NATO found itself between a rock and a hard place. In December (which was the last meeting with the former US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo) it was said from the headquarters in Brussels that the rest of the allies would not fall into precipitation. The commitment to the mission and support to the Afghan security forces in the fight against terrorism was maintained. But with nuances. Stoltenberg spoke of a ‘turning point’ and gave it a date: February, this very Thursday.

The result? Forward kick. There will be no decision until May 1. “We face many dilemmas and there are no easy options,” said the head of the coalition. «The discussions will continue in the coming weeks. NATO will not leave until it sees that the time is right, “he added.

Training troops



But the European allies, with a strong presence in the area, do not want to be left alone and perceive a softened attitude in the United States. The “commitment to support the peace process, with the objective of achieving a just and lasting political solution and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” was launched from Washington. So waiting, until “we make sure we have a lasting political agreement that allows us to get out” of this zone of tension.

Where NATO is going to reinforce its presence is in Iraq. The number of training troops will be increased gradually, from 500 to 4,000 troops, thus responding to the request of the Iraqi government in its fight against the Islamic State.

Thorny issues all of them in which the Atlantic alliance seems to find a path without nooks again. First steps in that return to cohesion that we want to endorse with a project that has been on the table since last November 25. The ‘NATO 2030’ report carried out by a group of experts is the roadmap to which the organization seems to trust its return to the international scene. Pandemics, terrorism or climate change are some of the challenges that define the new playing field in which the entity has to be revitalized.

The first reflection at the highest level should take place at the end of this year, at a summit in Brussels with heads of State and Government that would be in person if the coronavirus allows it. The first face to face with John Biden.