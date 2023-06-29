NATO | Stoltenberg’s continuation in NATO is considered more and more likely – It would be a fourth extension already

Jens Stoltenberg, who has served as NATO Secretary General since 2014, is considered more and more likely to continue his term, as a common vision for a successor has not emerged.

NATO As the Vilnius summit approaches, it seems increasingly likely that the Allies will request the current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to continue in their duties.

Stoltenberg’s likely, possibly one-year extension has emerged in several the last few weeks in international media information. HS’s background information also supports this. It is known that the member states do not have a common vision for a possible successor so far.

Stoltenberg himself has said several times that he does not seek an extension. However, he has not directly ruled out that he could not continue if asked.

“I have said again and again that I will not apply for an extension. And there are no plans other than to finish my job, and my term will end this fall,” he said at the NATO Defense Ministers’ Meeting earlier in June.

Former Norway’s Prime Minister Stoltenberg has been in office since 2014. Now, his continuation is considered possible not only because no agreement has been found on a successor, but also because, as we know, the security political situation is sensitive as the Russian war of aggression continues.

The war has emphasized the role of NATO and its Secretary General.

Norwegian Public Radio NRK recently reportedthat the President of the United States Joe Biden would have asked Stoltenberg to continue in the role when Stoltenberg recently visited the White House. According to NRK, the background would be, among other things, the war of aggression in Ukraine and the diplomacy that is needed to clarify Ukraine’s future relationship with NATO. Sweden’s NATO membership is also undecided.

“The (Biden) administration is accepting the idea of ​​extending Stoltenberg for another year,” also said Reuters official source.

General Secretary is chosen by consensus of 31 NATO countries. The view of the United States, as the largest NATO country, has weight in the matter.

In successor speculation one strong candidate has been considered the prime minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

of the Financial Times according to at least the big NATO countries France and Germany would have supported Frederiksen, but he did not get the full support of the United States when he recently visited the White House.

Frederiksen himself described Danish Broadcasting In an interview with DR Stoltenberg’s possible continuation as “a very good solution” and said that he is not on his way to NATO.

Another often mentioned potential candidate has been the British Defense Secretary Ben Wallacewho openly pursued the position.

However, Wallace recently said bluntly For the Economist magazine, that he will not become secretary general. According to Wallace, the United States wants Stoltenberg to continue.

In public and during the spring and summer, the prime minister of Estonia has also featured in the background discussions Kaja KallasenPrime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Ruttenand the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez the names. Also the current president of the EU Commission Ursula Von der Leyen has emerged in speculation.

Rutte has made it clear that he is unwilling. For Sánchez, the fact that he has an election ahead of him has been seen as a slowdown. Von der Leyen’s season will continue into next year. Estonia’s Kallas, on the other hand, might be too “hawkish” for the task for some NATO countries.

“I think that the new Secretary General of NATO is the good old Secretary General of NATO,” Kallas said, according to STT, on Wednesday when he visited Brussels.

If, through Stoltenberg, it were extended by, for example, a year, this would probably change the list of candidates considered possible.