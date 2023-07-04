NATO | Stoltenberg will continue as Secretary General

Stoltenberg’s term was previously supposed to end in September. He has served as general secretary since 2014.

Military alliance NATO continues the Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg throughout the year, they inform NATO and Stoltenberg on his Twitter account. The news agencies Reuters and AFP also reported on the matter.

Stoltenberg’s term was supposed to end in September, but the term has been extended until October 1, 2024. The leaders of the NATO member states will support the decision at the Vilnius summit next week.

Stoltenberg writes on Twitter that he is taken by the allies’ decision to continue through him.

“The transatlantic bond between Europe and North America has guaranteed our freedom and security for nearly 75 years, and in a more dangerous world, our alliance is more important than ever.”

Stoltenberg the extension season had been for long on the table according to international media reports.

Norwegian Public Radio NRK already said in mid-June that the president of the United States Joe Biden had asked Stoltenberg to continue in the position due to, among other things, the war in Ukraine.

The NATO member countries have not had a unified candidate as a replacement candidate, although the Danish Prime Minister had been approached for the position, among others Mette FrederiksenBritish Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja from Kalla.

Stoltenberg had said several times himself that he was not seeking a continuation. He still hadn’t directly ruled out not being able to continue if asked.

“I have said again and again that I will not apply for an extension. And there are no plans other than to finish my job, and my term ends this fall,” he said at the NATO Defense Ministers’ Meeting in June.