NATO | Stoltenberg: Turkey and Sweden will meet in Brussels before the Vilnius summit

The goal of the meeting between Turkey and Sweden is to advance Sweden’s NATO membership. In the phone call between NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday, Turkey’s “constructive” attitude towards Sweden’s membership was emphasized.

Swedish and Turkey plan to hold a high-level meeting on Sweden’s possible NATO membership before the July summit of the military alliance, NATO’s secretary general said Jens Stoltenberg on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, Stoltenberg said that he had a conversation with the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with. According to Stoltenberg, Erdoğan had agreed to a meeting in Brussels before the summit.

Turkey the president’s office said on Twitter on Sunday that Erdoğan spoke with Stoltenberg on the phone.

According to the Chancellery, the situation in Russia and Sweden’s NATO membership were discussed in the call. The statement emphasizes that Turkey has a constructive attitude towards Sweden’s membership.

“The changes in the law would be meaningless as long as [kurdiryhmien] Supporters of the PKK, PYD and YPG organize demonstrations freely in this country,” says the office’s tweet.

In addition, the office of the Turkish president says that Erdoğan emphasized, among other things, that combining Turkey’s requests for F-16 fighters with Sweden’s NATO membership would harm NATO’s security more than Turkey’s.

Stoltenberg foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs and national security advisers will participate in the meeting.

“The goal is to make progress in Sweden’s NATO membership,” Stoltenberg said, according to the Reuters news agency.

The NATO summit will take place on the 11th and 12th. July in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Swedish NATO membership lacks the ratifications of Turkey and Hungary.

According to Turkey, Sweden has not yet fulfilled the terms of the agreement between the countries, and in addition, the question of the legality of burning the Koran in Sweden is causing friction between the two countries.

Sweden’s NATO membership has been an important priority for Finland in the military alliance. Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) stated during his visit to Sweden last week that Finland’s priority is for Sweden to become a NATO member at the Vilnius summit.