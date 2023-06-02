Friday, June 2, 2023
NATO | Stoltenberg to Turkey at the weekend, attends Erdoǧan’s inauguration

June 2, 2023
During his trip, the NATO Secretary General is expected to discuss, among other things, the finalization of Sweden’s NATO membership.

NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg will visit Ankara, Turkey on Saturday and Sunday this week. NATO announced the matter on Friday.

On Saturday, Stoltenberg will attend the meeting of the Turkish president of Recep Tayyip Erdoǧan to the inauguration. In addition, he will have meetings with Erdoǧan and high-level officials during his trip.

Stoltenberg already told on Thursday in Oslo at the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers that he is going to Turkey soon. The date was not announced at the time.

Stoltenberg said that he wanted to discuss how Sweden’s path to NATO membership could be guaranteed as quickly as possible.

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO member countries that have not yet ratified Sweden’s membership. Finland and numerous other NATO countries have hoped that membership could be finalized before the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

