President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre already made a congratulatory call to the Swedish Prime Minister earlier in the day.

Swedish the long-delayed NATO membership inspired many to congratulate the alliance's newest member.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg stated the messaging service X(formerly Twitter) that Sweden now takes its rightful place at the table and that Sweden's membership makes NATO stronger and improves the security of Sweden and NATO as a whole. Stoltenberg said he was looking forward to the official flag raisers at NATO headquarters on Monday.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (cook) welcomed the neighbor and stated that the day is good for both Sweden, Finland and NATO.

President Alexander Stubb and the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre already called earlier in the day congratulatory call to the Prime Minister of Sweden For Ulf Kristersson.

“Today I have the honor to welcome Sweden to NATO as its 32nd ally. When NATO was founded 75 years ago, the president [Harry S.] Truman said the alliance would create a shield against attacks and the fear of attacks. Today, that shield – and transatlantic security – are stronger than ever,” said the US president Joe Biden X:in.